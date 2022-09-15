Website Logo
  • Thursday, September 15, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Prosecutors move to vacate murder conviction of Adnan Syed whose case was featured in the hit podcast ‘Serial’

Syed, who was 17 at the time of the killing and has served more than 20 years in prison, will either get a new trial or go free if the court grants the request to vacate the conviction.

FILE PHOTO: A view of the poster at NY premiere of HBO’s “The Case Against Adnan Syed” at PURE NON FICTION on February 26, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for HBO)

By: Pramod Thomas

Baltimore prosecutors asked a court to vacate the 2000 murder conviction of a man found guilty of killing his ex-girlfriend in a case that has drawn national attention when the podcast “Serial” raised doubts about his guilt, local media reported on Wednesday.

Adnan Syed, now 42, has always maintained his innocence in the 1999 slaying of Hae Min Lee, who was strangled to death and buried in a Baltimore park.

Syed, who was 17 at the time of the killing and has served more than 20 years in prison, will either get a new trial or go free if the court grants the request to vacate the conviction.

Neither Syed’s current lawyers nor a spokesperson for the Baltimore County prosecutor’s office were immediately available for comment.

In a court filing on Wednesday, prosecutors said evidence suggested two other possible suspects in the case may have been involved in the woman’s death, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The court filing was not immediately available from the Baltimore County clerk’s office.

The new motion is the result of a year-long review of the case. State investigators found both new evidence as well as some existing evidence that was never given to the defense.

State Attorney Marilyn Mosby said on Wednesday that investigators found trace levels of male DNA after testing swabs from Lee’s fingernails, shirt and fingernail clippings. Those items were not tested during a separate inquiry in 2018, CBS News reported online.

“After reviewing the evidence and new information about alternative suspects, it is our duty to ensure that justice is done,” Mosby told the Wall Street Journal.

The podcast “Serial”, produced by Chicago public radio station WBEZ, put the case on the national stage in 2014.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Have sex four times a week to get rid of kidney stones – Experts say
News
UK PM Truss preparing to scrap sugar tax on soft drinks: Report
News
Anti-India graffiti by Canadian Khalistani extremists on Swaminarayan temple in Toronto; India raises issue with…
News
Donald Trump’s top aide feels ‘vilified’ by fellow Indian Americans
News
Top Met officer admits that police overstepped with anti-monarchy protesters
News
Anti-monarchy protester who was holding sign reading ‘f*** imperialism, abolish monarchy’ says her arrest violated…
HEADLINE STORY
EXCLUSIVE: “King Charles be defender of all faiths” 
News
Health alert! Plastic may be making you fat – Experts
News
Rapper Chris Kaba: Met’s firearms officers threaten to hand in weapons over colleague’s…
News
US teenager who killed alleged rapist ordered to pay his family $150,000
News
West Virginia lawmakers approve near-total abortion ban
News
Does King Charles bring his own toilet seat and paper when he travels?
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Have sex four times a week to get rid of…
T20 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan sold out:…
UK PM Truss preparing to scrap sugar tax on soft…
Prosecutors move to vacate murder conviction of Adnan Syed whose…
Indian-origin officer appointed South Africa’s Inspector-General of Intelligence
Anti-India graffiti by Canadian Khalistani extremists on Swaminarayan temple in…