Police bodies laud Priti Patel’s ‘enthusiastic support’ to protection covenant

HOME SECRETARY Priti Patel has assured English police forces steadfast “support of the nation”, promising to enshrine a new covenant in law to enhance support and protection for serving and retired officers.

The government decision followed the publication of a consultation on Tuesday (8) that which found more than 90 per cent of respondents backing plans for a police covenant.

The proposals included “creating a statutory duty to do more to support the police”, and making it mandatory for the home secretary to report annually to Parliament on progress with the covenant.

Initial focus of the covenant will also include “physical protection, health and wellbeing, as well as support for families” of police officers.

Virtually addressing the Police Superintendents’ Association, the home secretary said:

“The police and the families that stand behind them deserve special recognition. Their bravery and sacrifices are what keep us and our loved ones safe.

“I will put the police covenant in law to ensure they will always have the support of the nation.”

The proposed covenant said it “intended to ensure that they [police personnel] and their families are not disadvantaged as a result of that commitment and seeks to mitigate the impact on their day to day life or in their access to justice”.

“The covenant recognises that working within policing comes with a high level of personal accountability, duty and responsibility requiring courage and personal risk both on and off duty,” it noted.

“This recognition extends to all those who support police forces in upholding the principles and practices of their vocation. Recognising those who have served in policing unites the country and demonstrates the value of their sacrifice. This has no greater expression than in upholding this covenant.”

John Apter, national chair of the Police Federation of England and Wales (PFEW), said that organisation was “delighted” at the government decision, and thanked the home secretary for “her enthusiastic support”.

“This covenant will mean much more than words to serving or former police officers,” he added. “It recognises the unique position they hold in society and the fact they very often put their lives on the line.

“The benefits of this police covenant will be welcomed by the entire policing family.”

Paul Griffiths, president of the Police Superintendents’ Association, echoed the views, noting that the covenant “will provide formal recognition and a sign of clear value to the families of officers and staff who have made sacrifices in carrying out their duties”.

“Our people put themselves at risk each day as they work to protect the public, something that is now more acute than ever, when faced with the challenges of coronavirus and increased reports of assaults against our officers,” he added.

“This important step forwards will ensure that our duty to our people begins to mirror that of our duty to the public.”

Patel has been spearheading the government’s campaign to bolster the police forces with more resources, powers and protections.

The government recently announced the “biggest funding boost for the policing system in a decade”, with an additional £1.1 billion pumped in compared with last year

It has also set a recruitment target of 20,000 additional officers over the next three years, and over 4,300 personnel have joined police forces across England and Wales

Expanding stop-and-search powers have empowered over 8,000 more officers to use them, resulting in more arrests – over 58,000 in the last year alone, according to official data.

Notably, the government has also initiated a consultation on “doubling the maximum sentence for assaulting police officers and other emergency service workers”.