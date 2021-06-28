Website Logo
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 3,95,751
Total Cases 3,02,33,183
Today's Fatalities 1,258
Today's Cases 50,040
FOOTBALL

Premier League clubs pledge to support muslim athletes’ charter

Five Premier League clubs and 15 from the EFL have pledged to support the charter. (Photo: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

By: SattwikBiswal

A muslim athletes’ charter was launched to “challenge organisations” and make progress in supporting muslim sportsmen and women, with signatories pledging to “create positive change”.

During a recent UEFA European Championship press conference, Paul Pogba of France removed beer bottles from the table. Being a devout muslim, he may have thought it to be the right thing to do at that moment.

“The recent example of Paul Pogba hiding the beer bottle highlights the need for education,” says Ebadur Rahman, founder and chief executive of Nujum Sports.

The idea of the charter is devised by Rahman, who also previously worked for the Football Association.

The charter contains 10 points such as non-consumption of alcohol including during celebrations, provision of appropriate places to pray, halal food, and being allowed to fast in Ramadan.

“Having worked in sport, I am well aware of the difficulties being able to practice my religion,” Rahman told BBC Sport.

“After speaking extensively to athletes and clubs, we felt it was the right time to have a Muslim athlete charter in place in the UK. We believe it is the first and only one of its kind.

“Clubs and organisations are joining a positive movement of solidarity, equality and recognition of the contribution Muslims make at their respective clubs and teams.”

Clubs support charter

Nujum says there are about 250 muslim players in the first teams and academies across the top four leagues of English football, including high-profile players like Manchester United’s Pogba, Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, and Chelsea’s Champions League-winning N’Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger.

Five Premier League clubs and 15 from the EFL have pledged to support the charter, with campaigners Kick it Out and the Football Supporters’ Association giving their backing.

A Brentford spokesman told BBC Sport: “Muslims are the second largest faith community in the UK and the fastest growing, with around 70 Muslim players at Premier League clubs.

“Assisting clubs to support those players to be themselves both at home and at work is invaluable. This charter and the support that goes with it is something that is needed and will be welcomed by clubs.”

A Watford spokesperson added: “We feel this charter will be a huge benefit to us in the support our first team, women’s team and academy players.”

More happy and more strong

Nujum supports athletes with day-to-day practical requirements as well as on a spiritual basis, and individuals are provided access to Islamic scholars for any questions or assistance needed on their faith.

West Ham midfielder Hawa Cissoko says she has been fully supported in her time at a club where she is “loved”, but feels “more happy and more strong” at being empowered by the charter.

“I feel now I have a community that supports me, I don’t feel alone,” she told BBC Sport.

