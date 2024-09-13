  • Friday, September 13, 2024
Pravin Gordhan, Asian-origin South African ex-minister, dies at 75

Gordhan’s involvement in politics began in his youth, joining the anti-apartheid struggle as a teenager and becoming part of the ANC’s underground structures in the 1980s.

Gordhan had retired from active politics following the party’s loss of its parliamentary majority in the May elections. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

PRAVIN Gordhan, a former South African government minister who played a key role in the country’s transition to democracy, died on Friday at the age of 75. He had been diagnosed with cancer.

Gordhan, an Asian-origin veteran member of the African National Congress (ANC), had retired from active politics following the party’s loss of its parliamentary majority in the May elections. It was the first time the ANC had lost its majority since taking power in 1994.

“Mr Gordhan passed away peacefully in hospital surrounded by his family, closest friends, and his long-time comrades in the liberation struggle in the early hours of this morning,” his family said in a statement released on Friday.

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa paid tribute to Gordhan, stating, “We have lost an outstanding leader whose unassuming persona belied the depth of intellect, integrity, and energy with which he undertook his activism, his duty as a parliamentarian, and his roles as a member of Cabinet.”

Gordhan’s involvement in politics began in his youth, joining the anti-apartheid struggle as a teenager and becoming part of the ANC’s underground structures in the 1980s. He was one of the key negotiators in the peaceful transition to a constitutional democracy and entered parliament in 1994 when Nelson Mandela became South Africa’s first democratically elected president.

Gordhan last served as minister of public enterprises from 2018 to 2024, overseeing state-owned enterprises. He was also finance minister twice, from 2009 to 2014 and from 2015 to 2017, and was credited with transforming the South African Revenue Service during his tenure as its head from 1999 to 2009.

Known for his strong stance against corruption, Gordhan was vocal in his criticism of former President Jacob Zuma while still serving in Zuma’s cabinet.

(With inputs from PTI)

