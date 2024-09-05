  • Thursday, September 05, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Asian community leader Pravin Amin passes away at 82

Amin, known for his contributions to various social causes, retired as a highway design manager at the Royal Borough of Kingston upon Thames.

Pravin Amin was actively involved in community leadership for over 50 years.

By: EasternEye

PRAVINKANT Nandubhai Amin, a prominent leader in the Asian community in Britain, passed away on Monday at the age of 82.

Amin, known for his contributions to various social causes, retired as a highway design manager at the Royal Borough of Kingston upon Thames.

He was actively involved in community leadership for over 50 years.

Amin, known affectionately as Pravin bhai, was born in Kenya to Indian parents. He moved to England as a civil engineering graduate and became a chartered civil engineer in 1974.

Over the years, he held leadership roles in several organisations, including serving as president of the National Association of Patidar Samaj, Ashram Lambeth Asian Elderly Day Centre, and Vaso Nagrik Mandal (UK).

He was also community liaison secretary at the Hindu Forum of Britain and vice president of the Confederation of Indian Organisations.

Among his initiatives was the annual ‘Mahatma Gandhi Peace Walk,’ which he began in 2015.

Amin also led the Sardar Patel Memorial Society UK from 1986 to 2013 and the National Congress of Gujarati Organisations (UK).

He is survived by his wife, Janakben, and his children Sujata, Kavita, and Chirag.

The family has requested privacy during this time and no home visits.

The funeral will be held on Saturday at 11.45 am at Croydon Crematorium.

Related Stories
News

Harvey Weinstein indecent assault case dropped by UK prosecutors
News

Asian MPs join Corbyn’s pro-Palestinian group
News

India police compile list of ‘cow vigilantes’ following teen’s murder
News

Jagmeet Singh’s party withdraws support for Trudeau in Canada
News

14-year-old charged with murder of Bhim Sen Kohli in Leicestershire
UK

Who are the remaining Tory leadership hopefuls?
News

Birmingham-bound Air India flight makes emergency landing in Moscow
News

Families of Grenfell Tower fire victims call for criminal prosecutions
News

‘India-UK FTA on brink of completion’
News

India faces diplomatic dilemma around Hasina’s exile in Delhi
News

Priti Patel out of Tory leadership race
UK

Asian officer recognised for work on violence against women
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Harvey Weinstein Harvey Weinstein indecent assault case dropped by UK prosecutors
Pravin Amin Asian community leader Pravin Amin passes away at 82
Asian MPs join Corbyn’s pro-Palestinian group
Aryan Mishra India police compile list of ‘cow vigilantes’ following teen’s murder
Harvinder Singh Harvinder Singh wins historic Paralympic gold in archery
Dharambir Paralympics: Dharambir breaks Asian record to win gold in club…