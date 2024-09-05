Asian community leader Pravin Amin passes away at 82

Amin, known for his contributions to various social causes, retired as a highway design manager at the Royal Borough of Kingston upon Thames.

Pravin Amin was actively involved in community leadership for over 50 years.

By: EasternEye

PRAVINKANT Nandubhai Amin, a prominent leader in the Asian community in Britain, passed away on Monday at the age of 82.

Amin, known affectionately as Pravin bhai, was born in Kenya to Indian parents. He moved to England as a civil engineering graduate and became a chartered civil engineer in 1974.

Over the years, he held leadership roles in several organisations, including serving as president of the National Association of Patidar Samaj, Ashram Lambeth Asian Elderly Day Centre, and Vaso Nagrik Mandal (UK).

He was also community liaison secretary at the Hindu Forum of Britain and vice president of the Confederation of Indian Organisations.

Among his initiatives was the annual ‘Mahatma Gandhi Peace Walk,’ which he began in 2015.

Amin also led the Sardar Patel Memorial Society UK from 1986 to 2013 and the National Congress of Gujarati Organisations (UK).

He is survived by his wife, Janakben, and his children Sujata, Kavita, and Chirag.

The family has requested privacy during this time and no home visits.

The funeral will be held on Saturday at 11.45 am at Croydon Crematorium.