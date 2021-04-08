Pooja Hegde draws a huge paycheque for Thalapathy 65 alongside Vijay

By: Mohnish Singh

After the massive success of Master (2021), which managed to shatter several box-office records even in the times of coronavirus, Tamil superstar Vijay has started shooting for his next film, tentatively dubbed Thalapathy 65.

The upcoming film, which Nelson Dilipkumar is directing, also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role. This is the first time when the former beauty pageant winner is set to star alongside Vijay.

From what we hear, Hegde has received her highest paycheque for her role in the forthcoming film. The actress has been paid a whopping 30 million. Yes, you read that absolutely right!

“Pooja Hegde, who plays the female lead in the film, has been paid 30 million for the film. It is the highest that she has got upfront till date, and the key reason for the hike in fees is because of her increasing popularity across the nation. She is flooded with offers from all industries. However, she could not miss out on the opportunity of working with Vijay and came on board the film instantly. She cleared her date diaries and went out of the way to come on board Thalapathy 65,” a source close to the development informs an entertainment portal.

In addition to Thalapathy 65, Pooja Hegde has her plate full with several exciting projects in multiple languages. Her next Radhe Shyam is primarily a Telugu film, which will also release in Hindi and other popular Indian languages. The actress romances Baahubali star Prabhas in the much-awaited romantic drama.

In Bollywood, she has signed on to headline Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and Nadiadwala’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. While Cirkus co-stars Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali has superstar Salman Khan playing the male lead. After wrapping up Cirkus, Hegde will join the team of Thalapathy 65 in Russia. Sun Pictures is bankrolling the high-profile film.

Stay tuned to Eastern Eye for more updates.