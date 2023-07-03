Website Logo
  • Monday, July 03, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

Police launch investigation after shots fired at wedding in Wolverhampton

No injuries have been reported, but a vehicle was damaged and is being forensically examined

No injuries have been reported, but a vehicle was damaged and is being forensically examined (Representative Image: iStock)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

POLICE in the UK launched an investigation after shots were fired at a wedding party of more than 100 guests at the Gujarati Association at Wolverhampton.

Wolverhampton Police said they received calls about the incident last Saturday (1) night and believed that a car was driven up to the back of the venue before someone got out of the vehicle and fired a number of shots at another car parked at the venue.

It’s then believed a gun was fired back towards the attacker from the direction of the wedding party by another person.

No injuries have been reported, but a vehicle was damaged and is being forensically examined, the police said as its officers carried out forensic and CCTV enquiries over the weekend.

“This was a totally reckless attack and it’s by luck rather than by design that no one was seriously injured or killed,” said Paul Southern, Chief Inspector of Wolverhampton Police.

“We believe there were more than 100 people at this event and it is vital that we speak to anyone who was there and who saw or recorded what happened so that we can bring those involved to justice. The community will be understandably shocked and worried by what happened and we’ll be carrying out extra patrols to offer reassurance,” he said.

The police asked anyone with information to contact them to assist with the ongoing investigation.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Passengers of doomed Titan submersible spent final moments in darkness
News
Tory backbenchers urge Sunak to do more on immigration
News
Mayor of Mexico marries a reptile in line with ancestral ritual
News
India’s monsoon rains cover entire country
News
BMA to call off strikes in exchange for suitable pay proposal
News
Pakistan hands over list of 308 Indian prisoners to Indian high commission
News
Sunak plans ‘deal with Italy on Mediterranean migrants’
UK
Sikh Second World War veteran honoured with Points of Light award
News
Sabita Thanwani: Boyfriend pleads guilty to manslaughter
UK
Nurse accused of killing seven babies was ‘under pressure’, claims lawyer
UK
Indians among winners of Diana awards 2023
INDIA
Tragic bus crash kills 25 in western India
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW