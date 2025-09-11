Peter Rabbit brings Beatrix Potter’s tales to life at Hampton Court this summer

Highlights:

Peter Rabbit comes to life at Hampton Court

This summer, families visiting Hampton Court Palace can step into the world of Beatrix Potter as The Peter Rabbit™ Adventure takes over the palace gardens from 25 July to 7 September 2025.

Explore the Kitchen Garden, Tiltyard and Wilderness HRP

The family trail, officially licensed by Penguin Ventures on behalf of Frederick Warne & Co., combines the palace’s historic gardens with the much-loved tales of Beatrix Potter. Visitors will encounter interactive activities, puzzles and games while exploring the Kitchen Garden, Tiltyard and Wilderness.

Interactive activities and wildlife learning

Along the trail, children can try Mrs Tiggy-winkle’s washing equipment to make music, search for Peter Rabbit under wheelbarrows, or test their hopping skills alongside Beatrix Potter’s characters.

The experience also highlights Potter’s role as a committed environmentalist. Young visitors are encouraged to look for real wildlife such as hedgehogs, squirrels and toads while learning about habitats and conservation in the palace grounds.

Children can meet a larger-than-life Peter Rabbit HRP

Meet Peter Rabbit and enjoy themed treats

Peter Rabbit himself will make appearances in the Kitchen Garden at set times each day, where families can take photos among the seasonal produce. Fresh fruit and vegetables grown in the gardens will feature in special Peter Rabbit™ menu items at the Tiltyard Café.

After completing the trail, children can also explore the Magic Garden playground or visit Henry VIII’s Kitchens inside the palace, where live cookery demonstrations take place each weekend.

Tickets and access

The Peter Rabbit™ Adventure is included in general admission:

Off-peak (weekdays and bank holidays): Adults £27.20, Children (5–15) £13.60, Concessions £21.80



Peak (weekends and events): Adults £30.00, Children £15.00, Concessions £24.00



HRP Members go free



Families in receipt of Universal Credit and other means-tested benefits can access £1 tickets throughout the summer (advance booking required).

Membership offers unlimited visits to Hampton Court Palace and other Historic Royal Palaces sites, including seasonal events such as the Hampton Court Palace Food Festival and Henry VIII’s Joust.

For more details and booking, visit