After 20 years, Peppa Pig welcomes baby sister in a royal-inspired family update

After 20 years of being the star of the family, Peppa Pig is no longer the youngest girl in the house. A new face has joined the Pig family: a baby girl named Evie. Born early Tuesday morning at 5:34 AM at the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in London (yes, the same one where the royal children were born), Evie marks the first major addition to the family since the show began in 2004.

The news was revealed in true British fashion with a town crier in a video posted on Peppa Pig’s official Instagram. The announcement, styled like a royal birth, sent fans and brands into a frenzy. Mummy Pig is said to have named the baby after her great-aunt, and while the birth was not easy, she shared that she is relieved and happy to have Evie here, safe and healthy.





Peppa’s younger brother George, who has somehow been two years old forever, now has a new sibling to share toys and tantrums with. And while Peppa seems thrilled in the official photos, it is hard not to wonder how she will really feel once the attention shifts away from her.

To mark the occasion and the show’s 20th anniversary, the creators are rolling out a cinema special called Peppa Meets The Baby. Hitting screens on 30 May, the one-hour film will follow Peppa and George as they prepare for Evie’s arrival, featuring 10 new episodes and six new songs. Evie will also become a regular on the main show, adding a new layer to the Pig family’s dynamic.





The show, which started on Channel 5 and Nick Jr. in 2004, has grown into a global phenomenon, airing in over 180 countries and more than 40 languages. In 2019, toy giant Hasbro took over the franchise, promising even more Peppa-centric content.

The buzz around baby Evie has been building for months. Mummy Pig’s pregnancy reveal in February was followed by a gender reveal in April, complete with a media rollout that rivalled any celebrity birth. Parenting tips, maternity photos, and interviews about balancing work and family were part of the package.

Now, with baby Evie here, it feels like growing up just got real.