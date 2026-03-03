‘Peaky Blinders’ film premieres as Cillian Murphy receives standing ovation in Birmingham

Highlights

Cillian Murphy and Steven Knight attend world premiere at Symphony Hall

Strong ovations greet cast and creators of The Immortal Man

Film returns Tommy Shelby to Birmingham during the Second World War

Cinema release begins Friday ahead of Netflix streaming from 20 March

A homecoming in the city that shaped the story

In its 35-year history, Symphony Hall has hosted countless major events. Few, however, have matched the scale of the reception for the world premiere of Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.

An air of civic pride filled the venue as fans gathered in their hundreds, lining up to see Cillian Murphy, series creator Steven Knight and director Tom Harper walk the red carpet. Murphy, who has portrayed Tommy Shelby since 2013, was joined by Rebecca Ferguson and Tim Roth, all greeted by banks of photographers outside the hall.

Before the screening, Knight and Murphy shared the stage, exchanging praise in front of the audience. Knight described Murphy as “amazing”, while Murphy called Knight “a writer at the top of his game”.

As the credits rolled two hours later, the applause resumed, filling the hall with cheers. Knight told the audience that Netflix expected the film to reach vast global viewership, adding that viewers would first see Birmingham named on screen, a remark that drew one of the loudest reactions of the evening.

Murphy thanked the show’s supporters for driving its rise Getty Images

From BBC Two to global reach

Since its debut on BBC Two in 2013, Peaky Blinders has grown from a modest Sunday evening drama into a worldwide hit. The opening episode transported audiences back to 1919 Birmingham, introducing Murphy’s Shelby as the leader of one of the city’s most feared criminal gangs.

Murphy thanked the show’s supporters for driving its rise. What began as a small-scale production gradually gained international traction, a shift he attributed to loyal viewers who embraced the story and its characters.

He also paid tribute to Knight’s writing, calling the sustained quality over several seasons a rare achievement.

Tom Harper said fans had been “the engine” behind the journey to the film adaptation. Anne Mensah of Netflix described the series as a global cultural force since 2013 and called the new film epic and memorable.

Tommy Shelby returns in wartime

The Immortal Man sees Academy Award winner Murphy reprise his role as Tommy Shelby, this time set against the backdrop of the Second World War as the character returns to Birmingham.

The film will screen in selected cinemas from Friday for a two-week run before becoming available to stream on Netflix from 20 March.