Website Logo
  • Thursday, October 28, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 456,386
Total Cases 34,231,809
Today's Fatalities 733
Today's Cases 16,156
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 456,386
Total Cases 34,231,809
Today's Fatalities 733
Today's Cases 16,156

HEADLINE STORY

Patel admits she felt uncomfortable to lead Home Office because of her minority background

Britain’s Home Secretary Priti Patel listens to the keynote speech of Britain’s prime minister at the Manchester Central convention centre on the final day of the annual Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, northwest England, on October 6, 2021. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

BRITISH home secretary Priti Patel on Wednesday (27) admitted that she did not feel comfortable when she arrived to lead the Home Office as an ethnic minority woman, reported The Daily Mail.

Patel told peers she experienced ‘push-back’ from officials when she was appointed two years ago.

“I’m an ethnic minority Home Secretary coming into the department where, you know, it didn’t feel that comfortable. Departments get institutionalised in their thinking and their ways of working,” Patel was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

She indicated officials were resistant as she attempted to bring in reforms she believed were vital, the report added.

“We are democratically-elected politicians, elected by the British public. Yes, they want change. Yes, they want reform. But it’s also up to us to get under the bonnet and understand many of those sort of core components as to how we can serve people better,” she told the Lords justice and home affairs committee.

“And that has always been integral to me, my instincts and my line of questioning the department, which has been challenging. It’s been difficult. I’ve had a lot of push-back in many, many quarters.”

It comes after the dramatic resignation of top Home Office civil servant Sir Philip Rutnam last year, The Mail report further said.

Sir Rutnam said he had received allegations of Patel ‘shouting and swearing, belittling people, making unreasonable and repeated demands’.

Though a Cabinet Office investigation found Patel broke rules on ministerial behaviour, Boris Johnson allowed her to keep her job.

Patel has been serving as home secretary since 2019. She previously served as secretary of state for international development from 2016 to 2017. She has been a Member of Parliament for Witham since 2010.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
Over 100m Indians missed second Covid vaccine, data shows
INDIA
Modi to meet Pope Francis for first time
HEADLINE STORY
Yorkshire to take no action against any employees after racism claims by Rafiq
HEADLINE STORY
India court grants bail to Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan in drugs case
News
US judge acquits real-life ‘Terminal man’ from India
HEADLINE STORY
India rejects net zero carbon emissions target
INDIA
India tests Agni-5 ballistic missile with 5,000 km range
HEADLINE STORY
Sunak promises more spending as UK emerges from pandemic
News
UK vows to restore foreign aid budget after cuts
INDIA
India probes Kashmir students for cheering Pakistan cricket win
INDIA
Mosques vandalised in India in protest against Bangladesh violence
News
BBC documentary re-examines how a tuft of blue fibre solved the murder of…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta and others attend the trailer launch…
Priyanshu Painyuli on Rashmi Rocket, experience of working with Taapsee…
Taapsee Pannu on Rashmi Rocket, her physical transformation, trolls and…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
“I am fortunate enough to have met people who give…
King Paul returns to rule the stage
Patel admits she felt uncomfortable to lead Home Office because…
Killer new comedy about a costly romantic curse
A Forever Love of great music
Waqar Younis apologises for ‘namaz in front of Hindus’ comment