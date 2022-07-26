Website Logo
  • Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

Passengers are faking disability to skip queues, Heathrow boss blames TikTok trend

Media reports said that the issue of passengers faking disabilities was first raised earlier in June with transport secretary Grant Shapps.

Suitcases are seen uncollected at Heathrow’s Terminal Three bagage reclaim, west of London on July 8, 2022. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

THE boss of Heathrow airport has pleaded with passengers not to fake the need for wheelchairs to skip long security queues at the airport, according to media reports.

Chief executive John Holland-Kaye told LBC radio that people are using this ‘hack’ after watching a video on TikTok.

“For passengers requiring wheelchair support, we have had more demand than we’ve had before the pandemic. Now, why is that happening? Some of this is because people are using the wheelchair support to get fast-tracked through the airport,” Holland-Kaye was quoted as saying by LBC.

“That’s absolutely the wrong thing to be doing – we need to protect that for the people who most need help.”

Last month, a TikTok user uploaded a video of themselves having pretended to have an injured ankle and been given a wheelchair while flying from Ibiza to Bristol.

Now the airport boss wants to know ‘well in advance’ the need for a wheelchair to make arrangements.

According to Holland-Kaye, the recent delays were partly caused by passengers “travelling with more than they normally would” and people failing to “check in all of their makeup” before going through security.

On Tuesday (26), Heathrow said a decision to cap flight numbers after it struggled to cope with a rebound in travel had delivered a marked improvement in punctuality and baggage handling.

The airport capped the number of passenger departures at 100,000 a day earlier this month to limit queues, baggage delays and cancellations, to the consternation of some airlines.

The airport reported an adjusted pretax loss of £321 million for the first half of 2022, after weeks of travel chaos.

Media reports said that the issue of passengers faking disabilities was first raised earlier in June with transport secretary Grant Shapps. 

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Johnson says his successor should decide on inquiry into Nusrat Ghani’s claims of religious bias…
Sports
Rugby league-Pride jersey triggers boycott by seven Manly players
UK
ESOMAR names Dr Parves Khan as director general & CEO: ‘It is a great privilege’
News
‘Orwellian’ facial recognition cameras in UK stores challenged by rights group
WORLD
Green bananas can reduce the risk of the deadly disease that kills 10 million a…
News
ISIS bride Shamima Begum wants to return to UK to become ‘voice against radicalisation’
UK
Tributes pour in for junior doctor Jyothis Manalayil, 28, who died in car…
News
Birmingham taxi driver jailed for having sex with teen after getting her drunk
UK
Indian Legend Sunil Gavaskar feels ‘blessed’ as Leicester ground named after him
WORLD
Monkeypox symptoms, diagnosis, treatments and vaccines
News
Indian meal kit brand Spice Tailor acquired by Premier Foods for £43.8 million
UK
Family’s agony 16 years after Grandad, 68, brutally beaten and stabbed to death…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
An Asian prime minister is ‘now just a matter of…
Passengers are faking disability to skip queues, Heathrow boss blames…
Johnson says his successor should decide on inquiry into Nusrat…
Rugby league-Pride jersey triggers boycott by seven Manly players
ESOMAR names Dr Parves Khan as director general & CEO:…
‘Orwellian’ facial recognition cameras in UK stores challenged by rights…