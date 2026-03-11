Skip to content
City Sikhs founder Param Singh MBE receives Freedom of the City of London honour

Historic civic honour recognises contributions to professional and community networks in the City.

City Sikhs founder Param Singh MBE receives Freedom of the City of London
Teena Jose
By Teena JoseMar 11, 2026
  • Param Singh MBE has been admitted to the Freedom of the City of London.
  • The honour recognises contributions to professional networks and community engagement.
  • The ceremony took place at Guildhall, a historic centre of the City’s civic life.

Param Singh MBE, founder of the professional network City Sikhs, has been admitted to the Freedom of the City of London, one of the capital’s oldest civic traditions dating back more than 800 years.

The recognition places Singh among individuals acknowledged for their contribution to the civic and professional life of the City of London. The ceremony took place at Guildhall, the historic heart of the City’s civic institutions.

Singh was nominated for the honour by Dhruv Patel CBE, a businessman and founder of the City Hindus Network, who is also a Liveryman of The Clothworkers’ Company. The nomination appears to reflect Patel’s long-standing involvement in initiatives aimed at strengthening civic engagement and professional dialogue across London’s diverse communities.

The Freedom of the City of London is a historic civic recognition traditionally granted to individuals who have contributed to the City’s life through professional work, public service or community engagement.

Building networks across the City

The creation of City Sikhs followed the earlier formation of City Hindus, both initiatives aimed at building professional networks among people of different faith backgrounds working in London’s financial and business districts.

Observers suggest such networks have increasingly played a role in strengthening connections between professionals from diverse communities in the City. The recognition also reflects the growing presence and influence of British Asian professionals in London’s civic and commercial landscape.

Alongside his work with City Sikhs, Singh is understood to work professionally in global programme and project leadership focused on data, artificial intelligence and organisational systems for a Fortune 500 company.

His wider work has also included mentoring and leadership initiatives designed to support professional development and community engagement.

Singh previously received an MBE for services to diversity and inclusion, recognising his involvement in programmes encouraging mentoring and leadership opportunities.

A family legacy in engineering

Engineering appears to run through Singh’s family history. His grandfather reportedly began studying mechanical engineering in the United Kingdom in 1926, with his father also working as a mechanical engineer.

Speaking after the ceremony, Singh reflected on London’s long tradition as a place shaped by people from many different backgrounds.

“For nearly two thousand years, since the days of Roman Londinium, people from many backgrounds have come to London to trade, work and contribute to civic life,” Singh reportedly said.

“That tradition continues, with London recognised as one of the most faith-literate and welcoming places in the world to do business,” he added.

