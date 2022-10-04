Website Logo
  • Tuesday, October 04, 2022
Pakistani mother-daughter duo feature in Asia Cup 2022, one is the umpire and the other player

Pakistan all-rounder Kainat Imtiaz is the daughter of umpire Saleema.

Saleema (L), Kainat Imtiaz.

By: Pramod Thomas

The ongoing Women’s Asia Cup 2022 is an unforgettable event for Pakistan all-rounder Kainat Imtiaz and her mother Saleema.

While Kainat is representing the country as a player, her mother is officiating as an umpire in the tournament. Saleema made her debut during the match between India and Sri Lanka.

On Saturday (1), Kainat took to Twitter to appreciate her mother.

“Presenting my MOM as an UMPIRE for Women’s Asia Cup’22. I can’t be more proud of what she has achieved. It was always a dream of her to represent Pakistan,the dream I had been living for her.& now after a very long wait she is going to represent Pakistan 😍 super excited,” she wrote on Twitter.

Apart from officiating in the India-Sri Lanka match, Saleema Imtiaz was the third umpire in the Sri Lanka-UAE encounter .

Saleema has experience as a domestic umpire for more than a decade.

Her career started in 2006 after she completed a course in the field conducted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). She did play domestic cricket for a couple of years.

Kainat plays as an all-rounder, batting right-handed and bowling right-arm medium-fast. She has also played domestic cricket for Karachi, Sindh, Omar Associates, Saif Sports Saga, State Bank of Pakistan and Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited.

