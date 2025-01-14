Skip to content
Pakistan condemns 'racist and Islamophobic' remarks against British-Pakistanis

Pakistan foreign affairs ministry spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan. (Photo: X/@ForeignOfficePk)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern Eye Jan 14, 2025
PAKISTAN condemned on Monday the "increasingly racist and Islamophobic" comments targeting British-Pakistanis.

The country emphasised the strong ties with the UK and the contributions of the community members.

The condemnation came after a series of remarks directed at the Pakistani community in the UK, sparked by Tesla CEO Elon Musk's involvement in a debate about the term “Asian grooming gangs.”

In response to media queries, Pakistan's foreign office issued a statement expressing concern over the growing political and media rhetoric in the UK that links the actions of a few individuals to the entire 1.7 million-strong British Pakistani diaspora.

"We note with deep concern the increasingly racist and Islamophobic political and media commentary in the UK that is aimed at conflating the reprehensible actions of a few individuals with the entire 1.7 million British Pakistani diaspora," said foreign office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan.

The term "grooming gangs" refers to the widespread abuse of girls in various English towns and cities, which came to light over a decade ago.

The issue gained attention from Pakistan after Indian politician Priyanka Chaturvedi posted on X, "Repeat after me, they aren't ASIAN grooming gangs but PAKISTANI grooming gangs." Musk responded with a simple "true," showing his support for Chaturvedi's statement.

Khan reiterated that the friendship between Pakistan and the UK is defined by warmth, trust, and robust cooperation.

"The deep and multifaceted relations cover important areas including trade and investment, education, security, counter-terrorism, parliamentary cooperation and people-to-people contacts," Khan said.

He also highlighted the historical contributions of British Pakistanis, noting that many served in the British Indian army during both World Wars.

"British Pakistanis today form the backbone of the UK's health, retail and services sectors. Many British Pakistanis hold high public office, and thousands serve their communities as Members of Parliament, mayors, councillors, and as members of local police and municipal services,” Khan added.

He further stated that British Pakistanis have excelled in various fields, including sports and arts, and that their culture, cuisine, and music enrich British society.

"To demonise such a large and diverse community on the basis of the actions of a few individuals needs to be condemned," Khan said.

(With inputs from PTI)

