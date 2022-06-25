Website Logo
  • Saturday, June 25, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

Pak asks universities to encourage drinks like ‘Lassi’, ‘Sattu’ to reduce import bill

Earlier this month, Pakistan’s Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has urged citizens to cut down on the consumption of tea.

“Promoting traditional drinks like lassi will increase employment and also generate income”, says Pak’s Higher Education Commission (Photo: iStock)

By: Krishna bhanu

A top educational body in Pakistan has proposed a novel idea to boost employment and reduce expenditure on tea imports in the cash-strapped country: “Promote the consumption of local drinks such as lassi and sattu.”

The Higher Education Commission’s acting chairperson Shaista Sohail, in a circular to the vice-chancellors of public sector universities has suggested “promoting local tea plantations and traditional drinks like lassi and sattu, which will increase employment and also generate income involved in manufacturing these drinks for the public. The expenditure on the import of tea would reduce our import bill.”

“I am sure that the honourable vice-chancellors will be able to innovatively explore many other avenues to create employment, reduce imports and ease the economic situation,” she added.

Earlier this month, Pakistan’s Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has urged citizens to cut down on the consumption of tea to help reduce the import bill eating into the country’s depleting foreign exchange reserves.

“I appeal to the nation to cut down the consumption of tea by 1-2 cups because we import tea on loan,” Iqbal said.

Iqbal’s appeal came after it emerged that Pakistan consumed tea worth USD 400 million in the fiscal year 2021-22, according to The News International newspaper.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
‘Be vigilant with new or multiple sexual partners’, urges UK govt as Monkeypox outbreak grows
News
Strip searches of children: Met police refers eight more cases to police watchdog
News
UK body to recommend 4-5% pay rise for 1.5 million health workers: Report
News
Can’t do this simple balancing act? It will show if you’re more likely to die…
Sports
Ben Stokes becomes first Test player to hit century of sixes and bag 100 wickets
News
‘It is a monument of pride, symbol of our dignity, capacity and emotion:’ Sheikh Hasina…
News
‘A sad day for US’: Reactions pour in from ‘terrified’ Taylor Swift, Padma…
News
Brad Pitt opens up about face blindness; reveals he ‘struggles to remember new…
News
Will Priti Patel succeed Oliver Dowden as Conservatives chair after crushing by-election defeats?
UK
Tory rebels plot next move to oust British PM Boris Johnson after by-election…
News
Gujarat government did not delay calling the Army to quell post-Godhra riots: Amit…
News
2008 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Sajid Mir quietly jailed in Pakistan
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
‘Be vigilant with new or multiple sexual partners’, urges UK…
Strip searches of children: Met police refers eight more cases…
Pak asks universities to encourage drinks like ‘Lassi’, ‘Sattu’ to…
UK body to recommend 4-5% pay rise for 1.5 million…
Can’t do this simple balancing act? It will show if…
Ben Stokes becomes first Test player to hit century of…