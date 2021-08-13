Opera North scheme seeks minority ethnic music creators

Keisha Thompson, Yvonne Shelton and Cherie Johnson perform at an Opera North event.

By: Sattwik Biswal

OPERA NORTH is seeking applications from music creators from minority ethnic backgrounds for its next Resonance residency programme.

Resonance was launched in 2017 to offer professional musicians and composers based in the north of England and working in any genre the opportunity to develop new ideas, to collaborate with performers from other disciplines, and to take their work in new directions.

Several alumni have gone on to produce major commissions for Opera North, including Arya, a concerto for sitar and orchestra by Jasdeep Singh Degun, and the writer, theatre-maker and beatboxer Testament’s Orpheus in the Record Shop, filmed earlier this year for BBC Four’s Lights Up season.

Five successful lead artists will receive up to a week of free rehearsal space in central Leeds between January and April 2022, a grant of up to £3,500 to cover fees for those involved and other costs, and specialist support and advice. The programme is part of PRS Foundation’s Talent Development Partnership supported by PPL.

Having adapted to virtual workshops for a special Lockdown Edition last year, Opera North

brought Resonance back in person in 2021, with projects including a vocalist and a poet creating new music based on ancient Tamil metre, and a composer exploring the construction of identity through music, soundscapes and performance.

Dominic Gray, projects director, Opera North, says: “Resonance supports incredibly rich encounters with artists working across the widest range of genres and styles: from Indian classical music to beatboxing and rap, we welcome all musicians who want to try something new and collaborative. We’re looking forward to receiving more pioneering proposals for this latest round of residencies.”

Opera North is keen to attract the widest possible range of talented artists for the scheme. Deadline for applications is 10 September.

For more information and an application form, visit operanorth.co.uk.