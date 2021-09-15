Website Logo
  • Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 443,213
Total Cases 33,289,579
Today's Fatalities 339
Today's Cases 25,404
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 443,213
Total Cases 33,289,579
Today's Fatalities 339
Today's Cases 25,404

Business

Only 13 major UK companies disclose racial pay disparity

British Telecom is one of the few companies in the UK to disclose ethnicity pay gap. (Photo by Bruno Vincent/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

MOST of the top companies in the UK appear reluctant to come out with ethnicity pay reporting, going by the sluggishness in their disclosures.

Just 13 of the 100 companies featured in the benchmark FTSE100 index have revealed racial pay disparities, The Guardian reported ahead of Monday’s (20) parliamentary debate on making ethnicity pay gap reporting mandatory.

Real estate investment major British Land, which is one the companies to make the disclosure, reported a 27 per cent pay gap between white British and ethnic minority employees, while NatWest admitted to an overall 14 per cent median pay disparity.

British Telecom disclosed a lower mean pay gap of 5.7 per cent.

Major companies like Next and Unilever are yet to make disclosures on pay disparity, while Aviva said it would come with data later this year, the report said.

According to Office of National Statistics data for 2019, most minority ethnic groups earn less on average than white British people.

However, the figures show that some groups including Indians earned significantly more than their white British counterparts.

With a mean pay of £14.43 per hour, the Indian group earned 16 per cent more than the average £12.49 white British employees were paid. Indians were in the third position in the ladder, behind white Irish and Chinese groups who earned mean hourly pay of £17.55 and £15.38 respectively in 2019.

On the other hand, Pakistanis were at the bottom of the list of 17 ethnic groups, earning £10.55 per hour and Bangladeshis fared better with an hourly pay of £10.58.

“Open and transparent reporting on pay gaps is an important step towards creating fairer and more inclusive workplaces”, Chartered Institute of Professional Development said in a report.

Employers in the UK with more than 250 staff are required by law to publish their gender pay gap information, but ethnicity pay reporting is not yet compulsory.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Business
India launches $3.5 bn incentives for green cars
INDIA
Cairn, Air India seek stay on New York court proceedings
UK
OneWeb launches satellites in global internet service push
UK
UK inflation strikes nine-year peak; Javid says trend ‘likely temporary’
UK
Banking technology boss accused of bullying, intimidation
INDIA
India, UK moving towards ‘early harvest trade’ agreement: New Delhi
UK
UK’s travel sector facing new wave of job cuts, industry body warns
UK
UK employee numbers surge above pre-pandemic level
UK
Couche Tard ‘frontrunner to buy EG filling stations’
UK
Analysts upbeat about IPO-bound Oxford Nanopore’s valuation
UK
Lloyd’s sets target for minority ethnic representation
UK
Manchester’s big Asian signing
Eastern Eye

Videos

Pranutan Bahl on Helmet, its direct-to-digital release, if Salman Khan…
Karan Nath on his journey in Bigg Boss OTT, his…
Nikkhil Advani on Mumbai Diaries 26/11, casting of Konkona Sensharma…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Afghan girls’ football team flees to Pakistan
Rishi Sunak, Priti Patel retain top jobs as Johnson shuffles…
TikTok star Jagmeet Singh courts youth vote in Canada election
India launches $3.5 bn incentives for green cars
Man extradited from Pakistan remanded over wife’s murder
Zoe Harveen Kaur: Painting a perfect picture of girl power