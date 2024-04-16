Nikki Haley joins Hudson Institute think tank

Haley scripted history by becoming the first woman ever to win a Republican presidential primary

Nikki Haley. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIAN AMERICAN politician and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley has joined the Hudson Institute, the think tank announced.

“Nikki is a proven, effective leader on both foreign and domestic policy,” Hudson president and CEO John P Walters said in a statement.

“In an era of worldwide political upheaval, she has remained a steadfast defender of freedom and an effective advocate for American security and prosperity. We are honoured to have her join the Hudson team,” he said.

The 52-year-old former US ambassador to the United Nations will be the next Walter P Stern chair, the statement added.

“When our policymakers fail to call out our enemies or acknowledge the importance of our alliances, the world is less safe. That is why Hudson’s work is so critical,” Haley said.

“They believe the American people should have the facts and policymakers should have the solutions to support a secure, free, and prosperous future. I look forward to partnering with them to defend the principles that make America the greatest country in the world.”

Haley, a Republican, suspended her presidential campaign last month after being defeated in 15 states across the US on Super Tuesday, paving the way for a rematch between her rival Donald Trump and incumbent president Joe Biden in the November elections.

“It is fitting that Nikki has taken on this title,” Sarah May Stern, chair of Hudson’s Board of Trustees, said.

“She is a courageous and insightful policymaker and these qualities are vital in making Hudson the powerhouse policy organisation it is today, and I am extremely proud that she has joined the Institute.”

Haley received Hudson’s Global Leadership Award in 2018.

She scripted history by becoming the first woman ever to win a Republican presidential primary. She is also the first Indian American to have won either the Democratic or the Republican primaries.

Haley, whose parents moved to the US in the 1960s, was born Nimarata Nikki Randhawa. She has long used her middle name Nikki and adopted the surname Haley after her marriage in 1996.

(PTI)