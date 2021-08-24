Website Logo
  • Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 435,110
Total Cases 32,474,773
Today's Fatalities 354
Today's Cases 25,467
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 435,110
Total Cases 32,474,773
Today's Fatalities 354
Today's Cases 25,467

HEADLINE STORY

‘New super-variant Covid-22 more dangerous than Delta’

(Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pooja Shrivastava

A CORONAVIRUS “super variant” worse than Covid-19, Covid-22, is likely to emerge next year, stated reports on Tuesday (24), citing a Zurich-based scientist’s claim, who also warned that every unvaccinated person, including children, is a potential super-spreader.

 

According to Dr Sai Reddy, the immunologist expert at federal technology institute ETH Zurich, a combination of existing strains is likely to result in a new and more dangerous phase of the pandemic.

“Covid-22 could be even worse than what we are experiencing now,” Reddy warned, adding that multiple vaccinations will need to be prepared over the next few years as the world continues to fight the evolving threat, “maybe for the rest of our lives”, reports said.

Speaking to a Swiss German-language newspaper, the scientist said due to the likes of Delta “this is no longer Covid-19” and warned anyone refusing to get jabbed will be infected at some point.

“The viral load of Delta is so great that anyone who has not been vaccinated and who is infected with the variant can be a super spreader,” he added. 

He said the Beta and Gamma variants can partially avoid antibodies and while Delta is “much more contagious” it hasn’t “developed any escape mutations”.

Recommending that Covid shots should be given to all children, Reddy claimed there is enough evidence to show the jabs are not a threat to under 12s, reports said.

He went on to say “vaccination breakthroughs” will arrive in the autumn when cases will again increase and could see the return of tough restrictive measures in some countries.

“It is very likely that a new variant will emerge where we can no longer rely solely on vaccination,” Reddy said. 

Meanwhile, daily new positive cases and deaths due to Covid are again on the rise in the UK. The seven-day average for Covid deaths now stands at 100, as per the figures released by Public Health England on Monday (23)- a number that was last exceeded in March this year.

Daily infections numbers are also on the rise once more following a dramatic fall in mid-July, with 31,914 cases reported on Monday (23).  Hospitalisations have risen from 672 on 31 July to 948 on 17 August, reports said.

 

 

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Extending Kabul evacuations ‘unlikely’; ‘Direct threat’ people found among evacuees
HEADLINE STORY
Hard to see Rafiq ‘hurting’, says England skipper Root
News
Javid announces crackdown on over-charging COVID travel test firms
HEADLINE STORY
Tom Cruise tucks into curry at Asha Bhosle’s restaurant
News
Harris vows ‘enduring engagement’ in Asia amid Afghanistan chaos
News
Sturgeon seeks Raab help for Scottish Sikh held in India
News
Government cracks down on Covid testing firms over misleading prices
News
Tony Blair slams West’s ‘abandonment’ of Afghanistan
News
Ocado under allegations of paying drivers ‘less than £5 an hour’
News
Seven died near Kabul airport as UK races against time in chaotic evacuation
News
Revealed: The inside story behind the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine
HEADLINE STORY
In Indian Kashmir, few now dare to speak out
Eastern Eye

Videos

Rumy Jafry on Chehre, casting of Amitabh Bachchan & Emraan…
Raksha Bandhan Special With Actor Shagun Pandey & His Sister…
Lara Dutta on BellBottom, her transformation to play Indira Gandhi,…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Microsoft to support tech startups in India
‘New super-variant Covid-22 more dangerous than Delta’
Hindu Council of Wales celebrates Raksha Bandhan
Exclusive! Rumy Jafry on Rhea Chakraborty’s character in Chehre: It’s…
Pope sends personal funds for Bangladesh, Haiti
UK orders more jabs amid rising Covid numbers; 4,000+ cases…