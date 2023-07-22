Website Logo
  • Saturday, July 22, 2023
News

New photo released to celebrate Prince George’s 10th birthday

This year, the photograph was taken by Millie Pilkington, marking a change in tradition, as George’s mother, the Princess of Wales, has been the one to photograph her children for past birthdays

The picture depicts him seated on a set of steps at Windsor, wearing a smile – Image Credit: The BBC/PA Media

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

A new photograph of Prince George, second in line to the throne, was released in celebration of his 10th birthday today (22).

The picture depicts him seated on a set of steps at Windsor, wearing a smile.

This year, the photograph was taken by Millie Pilkington, marking a change in tradition, as George’s mother, the Princess of Wales, has been the one to photograph her children for past birthdays, the BBC reported.

In April, Pilkington also photographed Prince Louis for his fifth birthday.

George has recently completed his first year at his new school, Lambrook School in Berkshire. Alongside his siblings Charlotte and Louis, he started attending the school last September following the family’s relocation to Windsor.

During the initial weeks of his summer holidays, George experienced several noteworthy events. He visited the royal box at Wimbledon last Sunday, where he watched Carlos Alcaraz emerge as the champion against Novak Djokovic.

During this event, George was captured alongside his parents and eight-year-old sister, Charlotte.

A few days before that, George and his younger siblings made a private visit to an airshow at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire.

Additionally, he was seen attending the Ashes cricket at Lord’s with his father at the start of the month.

George was born on July 22, 2013, at St Mary’s Hospital in London.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

