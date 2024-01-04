New charity role for finance expert Nikhil Kamath and mental health advocate Dr Neerja Birla

King Charles speaks at a reception to celebrate the British Asian Trust at The British Museum on February 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

By: Eastern Eye

INDIAN entrepreneurs Nikhil Kamath and Dr Neerja Birla have been appointed to the India Advisory Council of the British Asian Trust, a charity founded by King Charles when he was the Prince of Wales.

Kamath is a co-founder of one of India’s largest stockbrokers, Zerodha, a wealth management firm True Beacon, and a venture capital firm Gruhas. He is the youngest Indian to sign Bill Gates and Warren Buffet’s “The Giving Pledge”, as a promise to give at least 50 per cent of his wealth to charity. In his new role with the trust announced last month, he hopes to address complex social changes in India.

“I am committed to partnering with innovative and pioneering social organisations as part of my philanthropic approach,” said Kamath. “I’m therefore honoured to join the British Asian Trust’s India advisory council, made up of notable business leaders and philanthropists. Together, we aim to address complex social challenges innovatively and at scale across the country.”

Birla, the founder and chairperson of the Aditya Birla Education Trust, is behind the initiative Mpower – which works to promote positive change in attitudes towards mental health through awareness and advocacy.

“Mpower has become a symbol of hope and a driving force for change in the mental health landscape in India. However, significant barriers continue to exist in providing the right support for mental health to millions of citizens in the country,” she said.

“The British Asian Trust is doing commendable work in this space across the world. I’m thrilled to join the India advisory council and expand our work in mental health across India.”

Kamath and Birla join the trust alongside other Indian business and philanthropic leaders including Mukesh Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries who chairs the India advisory council.

The charity was founded in 2007, and claims to have helped an estimated 12 million people across south asia.