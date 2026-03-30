Nestlé issues alert after 12 tonnes of KitKat stolen in European transit heist

Highlights

Over 413,000 KitKat bars stolen during European delivery.

Truck vanished between Central Italy and Poland.

Batch codes allow consumers to identify stolen products.

More than 12 tonnes of KitKat chocolate bars have gone missing after thieves stole a lorry carrying the confectionery during a delivery journey across Europe.

Nestlé, which makes KitKat, confirmed last week that a vehicle transporting 413,793 units of its new chocolate range disappeared while travelling between production and distribution sites.

The lorry set off from Central Italy and was heading to Poland, a journey of roughly 1,250 to 1,350 kilometres, when it vanished without trace.

Both the vehicle and its entire chocolate cargo remain missing. Police are searching for the stolen goods, with Nestlé working alongside local authorities and its supply chain partners to track down what happened.

Tracing stolen products

The company has now issued a public warning that the stolen chocolate bars might start appearing for sale through unofficial channels in different European countries.

Each KitKat bar carries a unique batch code printed on its wrapper. Nestlé says shoppers, retailers and wholesalers can scan these codes to check whether any chocolate they come across matches the stolen shipment.

Anyone who finds a match will receive clear instructions on how to report it to KitKat, which will then pass the evidence to the proper authorities.

A company spokesperson told Tyla "We've always encouraged people to have a break with KitKat - but it seems thieves have taken the message too literally and made a break with more than 12 tonnes of our chocolate.

While we appreciate the criminals' exceptional taste, the fact remains that cargo theft is an escalating issue for businesses of all sizes."

Nestlé stressed there are no safety concerns with the actual chocolate products. However, the company is asking people not to try finding, touching or recovering any stolen goods themselves.

Instead, anyone with useful information should contact KitKat through official channels or speak to local police.

The firm says it will keep supporting the investigation and share updates when appropriate. Cargo theft has become an increasing problem for companies of all sizes across Europe, with criminals using ever more advanced methods to target valuable shipments.