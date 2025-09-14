Skip to content
Nepal's new leader pledges to act on Gen Z calls to end corruption

Sudan Gurung, the 36-year-old founder of Hami Nepal (We are Nepal), used the Discord messaging app and Instagram to mobilise massive demonstrations that forced prime minister K P Sharma Oli to resign

Officials greet newly-elected Prime Minister of Nepal's interim government Sushila Karki (R) as she arrives at the prime minister's office in Kathmandu on September 14, 2025. (Photo by PRABIN RANABHAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Sep 14, 2025
NEPAL’s new interim prime minister Sushila Karki on Sunday (14) pledged to act on protesters’ calls to end corruption and restore trust in government, as the country struggles with the aftermath of its worst political unrest in decades.

“We have to work according to the thinking of the Gen Z generation,” Karki said in her first address to the nation since taking office on Friday (12). “What this group is demanding is the end of corruption, good governance and economic equality. We will not stay here more than six months in any situation. We will complete our responsibilities and hand over to the next parliament and ministers.”

Karki, 73, a former chief justice known for her independence, was appointed after mass youth-led protests forced the resignation of former prime minister K P Sharma Oli.

The demonstrations began on Monday (8) after the government banned social media, feeding into wider anger over corruption and economic hardship. At least 72 people were killed and more than 1,300 injured, according to government figures, while parliament and government buildings were set on fire.

The new leader held a minute’s silence for those who died before starting work in Singha Durbar, the main government complex in Kathmandu. Parliament has been dissolved, and elections are set for March 5, 2026.

Karki’s appointment followed negotiations led by president Ram Chandra Paudel and army chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel, with input from the youth protest movement. Thousands of young Nepalis had used the Discord messaging app to nominate Karki as their choice for interim leader.

“The situation that I have come in, I have not wished to come here. My name was brought from the streets,” she said.

Behind the movement is Sudan Gurung, a 36-year-old former DJ who founded the non-profit Hami Nepal. Using Discord and Instagram, Gurung and his team mobilised tens of thousands of protesters, even as platforms were blocked. “I will make sure that the power lies with the people and bring every corrupt politician to justice,” Gurung said last week.

Hami Nepal (We are Nepal) activists, many in their 20s, have since become influential in talks over the interim administration. They said they will not take cabinet posts but want to ensure capable young people are involved in decision-making. “The process is being carefully carried out, so that it consists of skilled and capable youth,” the group wrote on Instagram.

Ordinary Nepalis hope the new leadership can deliver. “This government’s list of responsibilities isn’t easy,” said shopkeeper Satya Narayan, 69, in Pharping village near Kathmandu. “It needs to ensure unity and harmony in the country by taking all sections along.”

The unrest has left deep scars. More than 12,500 prisoners escaped during the chaos and remain on the run. Soldiers have now scaled back their presence on the streets, but security challenges remain severe.

Regional leaders, including Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and China’s foreign ministry, have welcomed Karki’s appointment. The Dalai Lama also sent wishes for “success in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people of Nepal in these challenging times.”

For now, young activists who toppled the government are continuing to shape events, with cabinet decisions expected in the coming days. As one protest leader put it: “We don’t want to be politicians. We are only the voice of the nation.”

