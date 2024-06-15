  • Saturday, June 15, 2024
Trending Now:  

INDIA

Modi holds separate talks with Biden, Trudeau

Modi said India and the US will keep working together to further global good

US president Joe Biden (R) talks with Narendra Modi (L) as they pose for a photo during G7 summit at Borgo Egnazia resort in Savelletri, Italy on June 14, 2024. (Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIAN prime minister Narendra Modi on Friday (14) held a brief conversation with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau against the backdrop of severe strain in India-Canada ties over the case relating to the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar last year.

On the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy’s Apulia region, Modi also had a separate interaction with US president Joe Biden.

The Modi-Biden conversation came nearly seven months after Washington’s allegations of an Indian link to a foiled plot to murder Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York.

India has already appointed a high-level probe team to investigate the allegations.

After his exchanges with Biden, Modi said India and the US will keep working together to further global good.

“It’s always a pleasure to meet @POTUS @JoeBiden. India and USA will keep working together to further global good,” the prime minister said.

On his interaction with Trudeau, Modi posted on ‘X’: “Met Canadian PM @JustinTrudeau at the G7 Summit.”‘.

Both Modi and Trudeau were seen warmly greeting each other during the encounter.

It is not immediately known what transpired between Modi and Trudeau.

The ties between the two countries came under severe strain following Trudeau’s allegations in September last year of a “potential” involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Nijjar in British Columbia.

New Delhi rejected Trudeau’s charges as “absurd” and “motivated.” India has been maintaining that the main issue between the two countries is that of Canada giving space to pro-Khalistan elements operating from Canadian soil with impunity.

Foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra on Wednesday (12) said India’s main issue with Canada continues to be the political space that Ottawa provides to anti-India elements which advocate extremism and violence.

India has repeatedly conveyed its “deep concerns” to Canada and New Delhi expects Ottawa to take strong action against those elements, he said.

Nijjar, who was declared a terrorist by India, was shot dead outside a gurdwara in British Columbia in Surrey on June 18 last year.

The murder is being probed by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

(PTI)

Related Stories

INDIA
Several Indians among foreign workers killed in Kuwait fire
News
Militant killed, seven security personnel injured in Kashmir clashes
News
‘India prioritises resolving border issues with China’
INDIA
Modi to take oath alongside coalition allies
INDIA
Modi to take oath for third term over the weekend
INDIA
Modi set for tougher ride; key ally pledges support
INDIA
India election results: Modi alliance short of landslide
News
India votes in final phase of elections, what next?
INDIA
India–China relations likely to remain ‘antagonistic’ amid ongoing distrust: report
News
Modi holds two-day meditation ahead of election results
News
Amit Shah: Pakistan-occupied Kashmir belongs to India and we will take it
News
India, Bangladesh probe suspected murder of lawmaker

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Modi holds separate talks with Biden, Trudeau
Sunak-Farage
Sunak says a vote for Reform gifts Labour the election
Princess Kate to attend first event after cancer treatment
Germany
Germany thump 10-man Scotland in Euro 2024 opener
‘I love the whole look of this season’: Parminder Nagra…
Damehood for Jasvinder Sanghera as British Asians recognised by the…

Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using Ad Blocker or some other adblocking software which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We strive to deliver high-quality content and experiences. To help us continue, please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker.  We use non-intrusive ads to keep our content free.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We need money to operate the site, and almost all of it comes from our online advertising.

Please add EasternEye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×