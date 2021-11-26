Murder probe after British Sikh Boy, 16, dies in Southall

Ashmeet Singh

By: Pramod Thomas

THE Metropolitan Police has launched a murder investigation following the fatal stabbing of a British Sikh boy, 16, in west London.

Ashmeet Singh died after being stabbed in Raleigh Road, Hounslow on Wednesday (24) night.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the boy died at the scene a short time later.

According to reports, friends believe Ashmeet was stabbed over a fake Gucci pouch he always wore.

“Police came to check my CCTV and said there had been a stabbing, I couldn’t believe it,” a local shopkeeper was quoted as saying by the Evening Standard.

“I knew him, he was a good guy. His friends are all saying he was stabbed over this Gucci bag, it wasn’t even real. It’s terrible. I wish I had heard something or he had run to me. I would have pulled down the shutters to keep him safe – I had the staff to handle it,” he said.

“A young man has tragically lost his life to knife crime in horrifying circumstances. I would urge anyone who was in the area around Raleigh Road just after 9pm on Wednesday night and saw this incident to get in contact. You may have vital evidence that could help us progress this investigation,” said detective chief inspector James Shirley.

“I would also ask local residents in the area or road users who were around Raleigh Road at the time of this attack to check any footage you may have captured on doorbell, dashcam or CCTV. If you can help please get in touch.”

According to locals, he did part-time jobs to care for his disabled mother, who lives above a shop close to where her son was killed.

The boy is the 28th teenager to be killed in London this year. The most recorded in one year was 29 in 2008. The Met said that a post-mortem examination will be carried out on the victim in due course.

Chief superintendent Sean Wilson, head of policing for Ealing, Hounslow and Hillingdon said: “A team of specialist detectives are already working at pace to find out who was responsible for this attack and I would urge anyone with information that could assist them to get in contact as soon as possible. Local officers will be in and around the area in the coming days and I would ask anyone who has concerns to please speak to them.

“I would also like to thank the residents in and around Raleigh Road who have been impacted by the work of our officers at the scene.”