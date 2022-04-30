Munjal Birmingham innovation centre opens in Punjab

Aerial view of the Munjal Birmingham Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (MBCIE)

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIA’s Hero Group has partnered with Birmingham City University to open the Munjal Birmingham centre for innovation and entrepreneurship (MBCIE) in Punjab.

A ceremonial plaque has been unveiled at a renovated former school building to mark the first phase of the project. Birmingham City University vice-chancellor Professor Philip Plowden, deputy vice-chancellor Professor Julian Beer, Professor Peter Francis, assistant director Bernard Curren, and senior development manager – India partnerships Makhan Singh were present.

The initiative will provide a place for individuals to take new business ideas, for existing organisations to grow their businesses and for entrepreneurs to collaborate, according to a statement.

Featuring high-tech equipment including 3D printers, augmented reality and virtual reality tools, the facility aims to meet the needs of changing industries.

The statement added that the centre will serve as an Indian counterpart to Birmingham City University’s new STEAMhouse facility. It places the arts at the heart of the traditional technical subjects of science, technology, engineering and maths.

Birmingham City University will run its accredited degree courses from the facility in the future, offering undergraduate students to study STEAM-focused courses.

Professor Beer said: “Nearly two years ago we set out on an ambitious journey with Hero Group and the Munjal Foundation to establish a centre that would allow businesses to grow and creativity to breed in Punjab.

“It is with great pleasure that we are now able to see the transformation of this building into a significant facility, and the welcoming of the first businesses that will be able to access the facilities and the professional development courses our University will be offering.”

Punjab has around 50,000 small and medium enterprises in Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Mohali, Patiala, Mandi and Gobindgarh.