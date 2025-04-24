Royal College of Physicians welcomes first Asian president

DR MUMTAZ PATEL has been elected as the 123rd president of the Royal College of Physicians (RCP), which represents 40,000 members around the world.

Born in Lancashire to Indian migrant parents, Patel is a consultant nephrologist who is based in Manchester.

The RCP welcomed her as the “first Indo-Asian Muslim president” and the fifth woman to lead the physicians’ group dating back to the 16th century. The voting in the presidential contest concluded last Monday (14). The official start date for her fouryear term is yet to be confirmed.

“As president, I will lead the RCP to be the best organisation it can be, supporting our members throughout every career stage to deliver the best possible healthcare for our patients,” said Patel.

“I will bring passion, commitment, vision, a values-driven approach and more than 20 years of RCP experience to the role,” she added.

Patel contested on the platform of modernising the organisation and re-establishing the RCP as the “voice of our membership and of medicine”.

She served as the RCP senior censor and vice-president for education and training, and was also acting president since June 2024.

As president, she will chair the RCP Council and become a member of the board of trustees.

“Dr Patel takes on this vital role following a challenging period for the college, and I am confident in her ability to lead with integrity, rebuild trust among our members and restore the lustre to this illustrious college,” said Dr Diana Walford CBE, chair of the RCP board of trustees.

Patel has held various roles including as training programme director and regional adviser in the organisation. She also serves as a NHS England post-graduate associate dean in the north-west and has experienced in education, training, assessment and research.

According to the RCP, the kidney specialist has designed and delivered several educational and leadership courses in the UK and internationally, and is involved in assessment as an experienced examiner.