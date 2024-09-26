  • Thursday, September 26, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Mumbai floods after heavy rains, four dead, red alert issued

Parts of Mumbai recorded around 275 mm of rainfall on Wednesday evening, leading to widespread waterlogging, road closures, and train delays.

Roads in certain areas, like Sonapur in Bhandup, resembled rivers after the city received over 100 mm of rain in just five hours on Wednesday evening. (Photo credit: X/Twitter)

By: EasternEye

TORRENTIAL rains swept across Mumbai, causing severe flooding, disrupting daily life, and claiming at least four lives, officials said.

The financial capital of India was paralysed on Thursday, with schools and colleges ordered to close as a red alert was issued for the city and its adjoining districts of Thane, Palghar, and Raigad.

Parts of Mumbai recorded around 275 mm of rainfall on Wednesday evening, leading to widespread waterlogging, road closures, and train delays affecting millions of commuters. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in Mumbai on Thursday, following extremely heavy rainfall.

Schools and colleges in nearby areas of Thane, Palghar, Pune, and Pimpri-Chinchwad were also shut due to the weather conditions.

The BMC and local police advised residents to stay indoors. “Mumbaikars, if not required, avoid stepping out of home,” the BMC posted on X.

Drone footage on social media showed major highways clogged with traffic, with some cars abandoned by drivers. Roads in certain areas, like Sonapur in Bhandup, resembled rivers after the city received over 100 mm of rain in just five hours on Wednesday evening.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) earlier issued a warning for “thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and heavy to very heavy rainfall with gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph” in its Thursday morning update. Fishermen were advised to stay off the coast until Friday.

India’s monsoon season, which typically starts to retreat by mid-September, began withdrawing from the northwest earlier this week. However, the extended rains have both replenished reservoirs and damaged crops in various states.

Heavy rain was also forecast for parts of the southern state of Telangana on Thursday, according to the IMD.

(With inputs from agencies)

Related Stories
News

Bangladesh military pledges full support to Yunus’ interim government
News

Several railway stations hit by a cyber attack
News

EY India employee death: Probe finds office operating without labour permit
UK

Starmer: Job training essential to reduce migration
News

Labour delegates reject winter fuel payment cuts
News

Outrage in India prompts inquiry into use of animal fat in Tirupati temple laddus
News

Worries grow about NHS and patient care: Report
News

Lieutenant-general Malik set to take over as ISI chief
UK

Army to evacuate 10,000 Britons from Lebanon
News

Keir Starmer’s ‘sausages’ slip on Gaza hostages goes viral
News

Starmer warns of tough decisions ahead, promises brighter future
UK

Necklace with diamonds from Golconda mines set for auction
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Mumbai rains Mumbai floods after heavy rains, four dead, red alert issued
Mira Murati quits OpenAI to do ‘own exploration’
Bangladesh military pledges full support to Yunus’ interim government
London Euston Several railway stations hit by a cyber attack
EY EY India employee death: Probe finds office operating without labour…
BP BP explores new opportunities in India, to host board meeting