Mukul and Ghetto Tigers launch ‘Who am I?’ project with National Lottery funding

Before exploring his key lessons, he begins with a reflection that has guided him for decades, He said: “For almost half a century, I’ve lived my life through music — in studios that smelled of tape and dust, on stages that shook under dancing feet, and in moments where a single melody could carry the weight of a whole community. People often ask me how I’ve stayed in the game this long. The truth is simple: music gives you everything only if you give it respect, discipline, and authenticity in return.”

Work hard: Talent may open the first door, but it’s hard work that keeps the doors from closing. Whether composing a melody, writing lyrics, producing a track, or performing on stage, you have to show up — even when you’re tired, even when progress feels slow, even when you think you’ve nailed it. Longevity comes from consistency, not shortcuts. With Alaap, we rehearsed twice a week without fail — year after year — and that routine and discipline kept us sharp, creative, and always at our best on stage. Even now, I go to the studio daily for riyaaz to keep my voice strong and my vocal chords active.

Master your craft: Great artistry takes time. As a composer, songwriter, producer, and singer, I’ve learned that true growth comes from years of riyaaz, experimenting with melodies, refining lyrics, and listening closely to every sound. I also listen to different types of music for inspiration, which helps me stay creative. Be a lifelong student. The deeper your understanding, the longer your work will live.

Understand the business: When Alaap started out, we had to figure out everything ourselves — contracts, promoters, distribution, royalties. Today, the industry is even more complex, and knowing how it works is essential. Understanding the business side helps you make smarter decisions, manage your songs, and shape your career the way you want. It also helps you understand how the industry works, so you can plan for the long term and make choices that support your creative vision.

Write original music: Give the world something only you can give. Covers can make you popular, but they can’t build a legacy. The artists who last are the ones who stay true to themselves and speak in their own voice. Draw from your experiences, emotions, community, and truth. Over the years, I’ve created songs with originality at their core — so much so that some of my compositions have been copied by major Bollywood movies, as well as Pakistani and Tamil films. Originality isn’t just creativity — it’s identity.

Surround yourself with like-minded, hard-working people: The people you surround yourself with shape your journey. Work with collaborators who share your discipline, hunger, and passion. A positive, committed circle lifts you higher; a lazy or negative one can pull you down faster than you realise. Choose people who challenge, inspire, and bring out your best.

Stay humble: Ego blocks growth. If I ever believed I knew everything, my journey would have ended in the 1980s. Humility keeps you open to learning — from elders, from younger musicians, and from artists in genres completely different from your own. Ego shuts your ears. Humility keeps the music flowing. I’ve always kept my feet on the ground and never let fame get to me. I believe people make you who you are, so it’s important to seek their blessings — young or old, everyone you meet along the way.

Honour your cultural roots, but don’t be afraid to innovate: When Alaap fused traditional Punjabi folk with western instruments, many people were intrigued by the fresh style, compositions and lyrics. It created a new sound, a new generation, a new movement. When our first album came out, some were sceptical, but through radio airplay and live performances, it quickly gained attention, and our following and popularity took off. Understand your tradition deeply, but don’t let fear hold you back from trying something new. Innovation keeps music alive.

Take care of your health: Longevity in music demands discipline beyond the stage. Protect your voice, maintain your physical fitness, sleep well, and manage stress. I go for walks every day — not only does it help me stay fit, but it also inspires new compositions, lyrics, and ideas. A musician’s life can be chaotic, but looking after your health ensures you’re around, long enough to enjoy the success you’re working so hard for.

Professionalism is more memorable than high notes: People will forget the small mistakes you make on stage, but they will remember if you were late, rude, unprepared, or unreliable. Your character is your reputation. Show respect to everyone you interact with — collaborators, clients, audiences, and anyone you meet through your music. Be on time. Deliver your best. A single good impression can open doors and have a lasting impact for years.

Never lose sight of why you started: In a world full of competition, pressure, and expectations, it’s easy to lose sight of the reason you fell in love with music. But your purpose is your compass. When you stay rooted in that love — not trends, not fame, not fear — your music will always remain honest, and honesty is what makes art timeless.

