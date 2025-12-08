Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Mukul and Ghetto Tigers launch ‘Who am I?’ project with National Lottery funding

The project looks at how the experiences of parents and grandparents still influence life for British Asians today

Who am I

By turning real testimony into performance, the production opens conversations around colonial history and its long-term impact

MGT
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranDec 08, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Mukul and Ghetto Tigers receive £73,270 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund
  • Project explores identity among second-generation immigrants with roots in pre-partition India
  • Includes an oral history programme and a new play written by Tarun Jasani
  • Special screening and panel discussion to be held at the University of East London on 14 November 2025

Project explores identity shaped by migration

Mukul and Ghetto Tigers secure £73,270 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund to lead an oral history project and stage a new play titled Who am I?. The work examines identity among second-generation immigrants whose families left pre-partition India during colonial rule and settled across East Africa, including Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

The project looks at how the experiences of parents and grandparents still influence life for British Asians today, and how people navigate questions such as “Where do you really come from?” and the complexity of multiple identities.

Play inspired by lived histories

The play is written by Tarun Jasani and directed by Mukul Ahmed. It draws from interviews conducted by oral historian Rolf Killius and community arts producer Lata Desai. By turning real testimony into performance, the production opens conversations around colonial history and its long-term impact.

Oral histories collected during the project will be archived at the University of East London, with two interviews from Crawley deposited with the University of Brighton’s public archive, preserving these stories for future generations.

Workshops and training to widen participation

The project also offers workshops and training for volunteers, including British Sign Language, archival skills, “Transcript to Script” sessions and good practice in volunteer management. Staff receive specialist training in archive management and conservation, supporting inclusion and access throughout the programme.

Who am I The play is written by Tarun Jasani and directed by Mukul AhmedMGT

Public screening and panel discussion

Following earlier screenings in Crawley Library and Stanley Arts in Croydon, a special screening, audio play and panel discussion will take place at:

University of East London
 Date: Friday 14 November 2025
 Time: 5pm–8pm
 Venue: WB.G.02, Docklands Campus
 Free entry

Organisation’s statement

Artistic Director Mukul Ahmed says the funding allows the company to explore identity and heritage through creative work, made possible by National Lottery players.

historyartculturetheatre

Related News

Liverpool Beatles Museum
Art & Culture

Liverpool Beatles Museum honours city’s forgotten stars with hall of fame including Cilla Black and Sir Ken Dodd

David Szalay wins Booker Prize 2025 for Flesh, hailed by judges as a rare novel about men and meaning
News

David Szalay wins Booker Prize 2025 for Flesh, hailed by judges as a rare novel about men and meaning

Paddington The Musical
Culture

'Paddington The Musical' opens in London with Arti Shah stealing hearts as Britain’s favourite bear

Zakir hussain
Art & Culture

Zakir Hussain honoured as Aga Khan Music Awards brings global Muslim heritage festival to London

More For You

Channi Singh

As new artists navigate a rapidly changing music landscape, his journey offers timeless guidance

Channi Singh

Channi Singh shares his 10 lessons for young artists

For almost five decades, Channi Singh OBE — founder and frontman of the pioneering bhangra band Alaap — has been regarded as one of the most influential figures in British Asian music. Credited with shaping the sound of modern bhangra and inspiring generations of musicians, the Punjabi music icon has built a career defined not only by talent but by discipline, curiosity, and an unwavering commitment to originality. Over the years, he has collaborated with legendary artists such as Asha Bhosle and Anuradha Paudwal, among others, and served as music director for Bollywood films including Yalgaar, Shaktiman, and Janasheen. He also achieved a number of pioneering ‘firsts’. From mainstream British TV to playing at prestigious venues globally Alaap performed where no other Asian band had done so before. The band also made history when UB40 invited them to share the stage at Birmingham City Football Club, and Channi’s work was later featured in Peter Gabriel’s WOMAD Talking Book series. Channi and his daughter Mona Singh also performed at 10 Downing Street.

As new artists navigate a rapidly changing music landscape, his journey offers timeless guidance. From understanding the business to protecting one’s artistic identity, his lessons highlight the essential qualities that turn early success into long-term sustainability. Reflecting on a lifetime in music, he shares insights that remain as relevant today as they were when he first stepped onto the stage in the 1970s.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us