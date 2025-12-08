Mukul and Ghetto Tigers launch ‘Who am I?’ project with National Lottery funding

Highlights
- Mukul and Ghetto Tigers receive £73,270 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund
- Project explores identity among second-generation immigrants with roots in pre-partition India
- Includes an oral history programme and a new play written by Tarun Jasani
- Special screening and panel discussion to be held at the University of East London on 14 November 2025
Project explores identity shaped by migration
Mukul and Ghetto Tigers secure £73,270 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund to lead an oral history project and stage a new play titled Who am I?. The work examines identity among second-generation immigrants whose families left pre-partition India during colonial rule and settled across East Africa, including Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.
The project looks at how the experiences of parents and grandparents still influence life for British Asians today, and how people navigate questions such as “Where do you really come from?” and the complexity of multiple identities.
Play inspired by lived histories
The play is written by Tarun Jasani and directed by Mukul Ahmed. It draws from interviews conducted by oral historian Rolf Killius and community arts producer Lata Desai. By turning real testimony into performance, the production opens conversations around colonial history and its long-term impact.
Oral histories collected during the project will be archived at the University of East London, with two interviews from Crawley deposited with the University of Brighton’s public archive, preserving these stories for future generations.
Workshops and training to widen participation
The project also offers workshops and training for volunteers, including British Sign Language, archival skills, “Transcript to Script” sessions and good practice in volunteer management. Staff receive specialist training in archive management and conservation, supporting inclusion and access throughout the programme.
Public screening and panel discussion
Following earlier screenings in Crawley Library and Stanley Arts in Croydon, a special screening, audio play and panel discussion will take place at:
University of East London
Date: Friday 14 November 2025
Time: 5pm–8pm
Venue: WB.G.02, Docklands Campus
Free entry
Organisation’s statement
Artistic Director Mukul Ahmed says the funding allows the company to explore identity and heritage through creative work, made possible by National Lottery players.