Website Logo
  • Monday, April 11, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

MP Imran Ahmad Khan convicted of sexually abusing boy

Imran Ahmad Khan MP

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

CONSERVATIVE MP Imran Ahmad Khan was on Monday (11) convicted of sexually assaulting a schoolboy in a 14-year-old case.

The assault took place in January 2008 when Khan was 34 years old and prior to him becoming an MP.

Southwark Crown Court heard that Khan, now 48, tried to force the 15-year-old to drink alcohol before sexually assaulting him in a house in Staffordshire. The boy immediately told his parents about the sexual assault.

A report was made to Staffordshire police at the time, but the victim decided he did not want to proceed and initially sought only a written apology from Khan.

When he saw that Khan had been elected as the Member of Parliament for Wakefield in 2019, he decided to pursue the complaint as he was concerned that the politician was “not fit to be in public office given what he had done”.

During the trial, the victim, who repeatedly broke down in tears, described Khan’s actions as “pretty clear signs of a child monster”.

“I don’t care what party he is in, that man sexually assaulted me,” the victim, said pointing at Khan from the witness box last month.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of Crown Prosecution Service’s special crime division, said it took considerable courage for the victim to come forward in 2008 and again in 2019.

Out of a sense of embarrassment, the victim was initially unable to disclose all the details of what had happened, Ainslie said.

“In subsequent interviews with the police he was able to tell investigators more about what had taken place and I am pleased that the jury accepted the victim’s compelling evidence about the offence committed by Khan”.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Chakrabarti cheers Life of Pi’s big wins at Olivier awards
INDIA
Biden, Modi discuss Ukraine war as India raises concern
News
Shehbaz Sharif elected as Pakistan’s new prime minister
News
Sunak requests independent review of his financial declarations
News
Glasgow to return seven ‘stolen’ artefacts to India
News
Covid: Thousands in UK receive new antiviral treatment at home
News
Rishi Sunak under new attack over Green Card
News
Shehbaz Sharif likely to become Pakistan’s new prime minister
News
Imran Khan dismissed as Pakistan prime minister after losing no-confidence vote
News
Pakistan lawmakers clash as no-trust debate begins
News
Sunak’s wife to pay UK taxes on worldwide income
News
NHS removes GP who stole more than £1m
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Dulquer Salmaan’s debut Telugu film gets official title
Ukraine crisis: Priyanka Chopra asks world leaders to ‘stand up’…
Chakrabarti cheers Life of Pi’s big wins at Olivier awards
Embattled Sri Lanka prime minister appeals for ‘patience’ from protesters
Biden, Modi discuss Ukraine war as India raises concern
MP Imran Ahmad Khan convicted of sexually abusing boy