More than 120 Indians on virus-hit US cruise ship

THERE were over 120 Indians in the Grand Princess cruise ship that US authorities allowed to dock in California on Monday (9) after keeping it away at sea for days off because of an outbreak of Coronavirus on board affecting both passengers and crew.

The ship was carrying 2,421 passengers and 1,113 crew members; and 21 of them have tested positive for Coronavirus.

“We can confirm that there is one guest passenger and 131 team members from India aboard Grand Princess,” Princess Cruises, owner of the cruise said.

#GrandPrincess Update: We can confirm that disembarkation of guests onboard Grand Princess is expected to begin tomorrow in the Port of Oakland. We received official confirmation during a press conference held by California Governor Gavin Newsom and others. — Princess Cruises (@PrincessCruises) March 9, 2020

However, details about the health status of Indian citizens are not available.

The cruise ship was supposed to return to San Francisco after a round-trip to Hawaii on Thursday, but authorities kept it at sea, debating where to dock it given the virus outbreak on board.

There were a large number of foreign nationals on board.

Canada and the United Kingdom are flying home their nationals among the passengers, according to US authorities and the rest will be quarantined 14 days in camps on US military bases in California and Georgia states.

The number of confirmed cases in the US hit 605, with 25 deaths.