Monaghan man pleads guilty to murdering infant

By: Pramod Thomas

A man has pleaded guilty to murdering an infant in Keady, County Armagh, according to a report.

Sharyar Ali, 34, of Westenra Terrace in Monaghan, has admitted murdering his then girlfriend’s 11-month-old son Hunter McGleenon, the BBC reported.

Ali’s lawyer asked that the murder charge be put to the Pakistani national again, to which he responded “guilty”. He had originally claimed Hunter had sustained head injuries by falling off a sofa.

According to the report, Ali will receive an automatic life sentence.

The BBC report added that none of the facts were heard in open court on Wednesday (27). Earlier, the court had heard that Ali had been in a relationship with the baby’s mother Nicole for a year.

He looked after the baby while she visited her terminally-ill grandmother.

When Ali brought the boy back the next day, he said the child could not breathe. The court heard that when the family ran to the car to check, the baby was cold to touch. It was reported that he didn’t seek medical help for the kid.

Ali admitted to murdering Hunter on 26 November 2019 and the prosecutor asked for a second charge of causing actual bodily harm on a date unknown between 24 and 27 November to be left on the books.

The Hunter’s family will make victim impact statement on 15 June.