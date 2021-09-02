Website Logo
  • Friday, September 03, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 439,529
Total Cases 32,857,937
Today's Fatalities 509
Today's Cases 47,092
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 439,529
Total Cases 32,857,937
Today's Fatalities 509
Today's Cases 47,092

INDIA

Modi unveils coin to honour ISKCON founder’s 125th anniversary

The commemorative Rs 125 coin released on the 125th birth anniversary ISKCON founder Srila A C Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada (ISKCON Communications)

By: Shubham Ghosh

INDIAN prime minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (1) released a Rs 125 commemorative coin to honour Srila A C Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, the founder of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) on his 125th birth anniversary.

Modi, who unveiled the coin through a video conference, praised Srila Prabhupada’s effort to share the teachings of Lord Krishna, Bhagavad Gita and Indian culture with the world. Six hundred devotees from more than 60 nations took part in the event.

Indian minister of culture and tourism G Kishan Reddy and ISKCON Bureau chairman HH Gopal Krishna Goswami Maharaja also addressed the event.

On the occasion, Modi recalled the life of the spiritual leader, who was born near the present-day Kolkata in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal on September 1, 1896. He fought challenges to establish ISKCON in 1966 and opened 108 temples worldwide, which today has gone over to 800. In India, he laid the foundation of 300 centers.

Srila Prabhupada died in Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh in 1977 at the age of 81.

After unveiling the coin minted by Kolkata’s Alipore Mint, Modi also thanked ISKCON members for not only spreading the Indian culture worldwide but also taking social initiatives like running the world’s largest vegetarian food relief programme, especially in times of the coronavirus pandemic wherein the volunteers served more than 25 crore (250 million) meals across the country.

Several events and programs have been planned across the world to commemorate this year. The programmes will include international cultural festivals, conferences, school contests for children and youth besides outdoor activities to take forward the message of peace and goodwill that Srila Prabhupada taught.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Australia: Hindu boy sent off soccer ground for wearing religious necklace
News
Kashmir separatist leader Geelani laid to rest in Srinagar
News
India: Officials accused of faking Covid deaths to pocket compensation
INDIA
Pollution likely to cut nine years of life expectancy of 40 per cent of Indians
INDIA
‘History being erased’: Jallianwala Bagh memorial revamp prompts outrage
News
Taliban opens diplomatic channels with India
INDIA
Floods threaten hundreds of thousands in northeast India
INDIA
India’s Covid vaccine supply jumps, raising export hopes
News
Delhi rape case: Four men including a priest charged
News
Odisha’s elephants ‘face jumbo threat to survival’
News
No jobs, passports for ‘anti-national’ social media posts in India
News
India hurries teacher vaccinations as some physical classes resume
Eastern Eye

Videos

Actor Sidharth Shukla passes away
Krystle D’Souza on Chehre, experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan…
Rumy Jafry on Chehre, casting of Amitabh Bachchan & Emraan…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt mourn untimely demise of Humpty…
Sunny Leone’s much-awaited historical horror comedy titled OMG
UK, India sign $1.2bn investment package in green projects
Janmashtami festival held at Bhaktivedanta Manor
New Zealand’s Finn Allen returns for Bangladesh T20s
Pakistan to ‘step up counter-terror cooperation with China’