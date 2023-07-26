Website Logo
  • Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Modi government faces no-trust vote over ethnic clashes

It is regarded as an opposition tactic to force a debate on Manipur violence as the prime minister is not at risk of losing power

India’s prime minister Narendra Modi (JULIEN DE ROSA/Pool via REUTERS)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

INDIA’S parliament on Wednesday (26) authorised a no-confidence vote against Narendra Modi’s government by an alliance of opposition parties, to force the prime minister to address in detail concerns about ethnic clashes in a northeastern state.

Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a clear majority of 301 members in the 542-seat lower house of parliament, so the no-confidence vote will not impact its stability.

The opposition instead wants to trigger a debate on the violence in remote, BJP-ruled Manipur state, in which more than 130 people have been killed and 60,000 displaced since it began in early May.

Approving the opposition motion, lower house speaker Om Birla said he would soon decide when the debate and vote would take place.

The ethnic tensions in the small state of 3.2 million people are seen as a rare security and political failure by Modi’s government, which will face a national election by May 2024.

Modi had not commented in public about the violence until last week, when videos showing two women being paraded naked and molested by a mob in Manipur surfaced, sparking national outrage.

Modi condemned the mass assault as “shameful” and promised tough action against the perpetrators.

Opposition parties have, however, disrupted the monsoon session of parliament which began last week, to demand a detailed statement by Modi on Manipur, followed by a debate.

As head of the government, he will have to respond to the no-confidence motion before it is put to vote.

The government has offered a statement from home minister Amit Shah, saying internal security is his ministry’s responsibility.

The violence began on May 3 after a court ordered the state government to consider extending special economic benefits and quotas in government jobs and education enjoyed by the tribal Kuki people to the majority Meitei population as well.

Shashi Tharoor, a leader of the main opposition Congress party, said the government must invest time in answering questions about Manipur.

“Everyone knows that Manipur has witnessed horrendous loss of lives in violence, sexual assault and displacement. How can this not be the main agenda?” Tharoor told said.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Homelessness rates in England reach five-year peak
HEADLINE STORY
Bangladesh dengue outbreak sparks fear of record high death toll
HEADLINE STORY
Qu’ran burning incidents trigger strong protests in Muslim-majority countries
News
Fear of racism drove BAME people away from formal services during pandemic: Study
News
Sri Lanka on high alert as activists observe anniversary of anti-Tamil riots
HEADLINE STORY
Pakistan Election Commission issues non-bailable warrant for Imran Khan
HEADLINE STORY
George Alagiah tribute: ‘We’ve lost one of our own, a true gentleman, a…
News
BBC journalist George Alagiah dies at 67
HEADLINE STORY
Senior Conservatives urge Sunak to consider spring election
News
Islamist preacher Anjem Choudary accused of three terrorist offences
HEADLINE STORY
Sunak pledges one million new homes before election
INDIA
‘Oppenheimer’ sparks row over sex scene with Sanskrit scripture
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW