Migration rises by 52.9 per cent, surpassing pre-Covid levels

By: EasternEye

THE country experienced the largest rise in migration among wealthy nations in 2023, with 746,900 permanent-type migrants arriving, a 52.9 per cent increase from 488,400 in 2022, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Family migration accounted for the bulk of arrivals, increasing by 60 per cent to 373,000. The organisation noted that 70 per cent of these family migrants were related to labour migrants, with many arriving under health and care visas.

In percentage terms, Britain led the year-on-year migration growth among OECD nations. The raw number of migrants coming into the UK was second only to the United States. Additionally, migration figures have doubled compared to pre-pandemic levels, increasing by 100 per cent between 2019 and 2023, as reported by The Times.

Keir Starmer has pledged to manage migration levels. The party’s manifesto states: “The overall level must be properly controlled and managed.”

Separately, the government is exploring ways to address prison overcrowding by deporting foreign offenders. LBC reported that Lord Ponsonby of Shulbrede, a justice minister, is negotiating a memorandum of understanding with Poland on criminal justice. The talks aim to include a deal similar to one with Albania, allowing foreign offenders to serve their sentences abroad.

A government source told LBC: “It’s no secret our prisons are jam-packed, and it’s right we look at all options to free up space, including getting rid of as many foreign offenders as we can.”