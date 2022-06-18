Website Logo
  • Saturday, June 18, 2022
Matching salaries to inflation risks causing price hike: Treasury chief secretary shot down prospects of pay hike

Britons cannot have “unrealistic expectations around pay”,  Treasury chief secretary Simon Clarke has said

By: Pramod Thomas

THE government has warned that employees cannot expect pay rises to keep up with the soaring cost of living, according to a report. 

Treasury chief secretary Simon Clarke has said matching salaries to inflation risked causing prices in the shops to surge even higher, the Sky News reported.

According to the report, the TUC union claimed that workers have lost almost £20,000 since 2008 because pay has not kept up with inflation.

The announcement came as more than 40,000 staff prepare for a three-day strike that will cripple large swathes of the UK’s train network.

The RMT union has said it is “unacceptable for railway workers to either lose their jobs or face another year of a pay freeze” when inflation is at a 40-year high.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of people are expected to march on Saturday (18) – calling on the government to do more to tackle the cost-of-living crisis. The protest was organised by the TUC union.

According to Clarke, Britons cannot have “unrealistic expectations around pay” as steep wage increases would exacerbate the crisis.

It was reported that teachers are planning to march en masse to demand better pay and conditions.

Their union, the NASUWT, said teachers were at the sharp end of the cost-of-living crisis, with essential living expenses surging ahead of wages and the value of their pay plummeting by 19 per cent over the past 12 years.

Eight million households will start receiving cost-of-living payments from 14 July. Low-income households on benefits will get £326 next month as part of a £21 billion support package to help with soaring bills, which was announced by the government last month.

