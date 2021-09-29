Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya returns to TV screens for one more time on Star Plus

By: Mohnish Singh

Pratigya, Krishna Singh, Thakurain and Shakti Singh, all these popular characters from the successful television show Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya will be returning to the small screen for one Super Sunday Evening in the month of October to tell their untold stories for once only on Star Plus.

This festive season, Star Plus is set to give its audience an entertaining ride of emotions with its brand-new offering Ankahee Dastaan In a bid to treat its viewers on Sundays, the channel teams up with a few ace television producers to bring forth iconic TV characters back on the small screen one more time for the audience.

Joining the bandwagon of Ankahee Dastaan is the team of the hit show Pratigya and Director’s Kut Production which promises to enthral and entertained the viewers with their untold and compelling story in the coming days.

Talking about his association with Star Plus, well-known TV producer Mr. Rajan Shahi says, “I am delighted that Star Plus has given me this opportunity. As a storyteller, it was very exciting for me to explore new story ideas or tell untold stories of iconic characters that would cater to audiences across all age groups. It will be an experience to mould my thoughts and present them in the short feature format on television. I have always sought to introduce newer and bolder concepts into my work and change the viewers’ perceptions. We hope to make each viewer nostalgic with our story and relive some old memories with this specially curated content untold story.”

