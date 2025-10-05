Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Pro-Palestinian marches proceed despite Starmer’s plea after deadly Manchester attack

Two people were killed and three others seriously injured in the assault on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish calendar. The attack took place at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in north Manchester.

Palestine Action

Police officers stand guard during a mass demonstration organised by Defend our Juries, against the British government's ban on Palestine Action, at Trafalgar Square in London, October 4, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeOct 05, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

PRO-PALESTINIAN protests were held across the UK on Saturday despite a call from prime minister Keir Starmer to cancel them, two days after a deadly car-ramming and knife attack on a synagogue in Manchester.

Four people — two men and two women — remained in custody on suspicion of terrorism-related offences following Thursday’s attack. Police said an 18-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man who had been held earlier were released without further action.

Two people were killed and three others seriously injured in the attack on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish calendar. The attack took place at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in north Manchester.

Police said they shot dead the assailant, 35-year-old UK citizen of Syrian descent Jihad Al-Shamie, within minutes of the alarm being raised.

The attack has caused concern within Britain’s Jewish community. Police said they were patrolling places of worship across Manchester “with a particular focus on providing a high-visibility presence within our Jewish communities”.

The Manchester synagogue attack was one of the worst antisemitic incidents in Europe since the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led assault in Israel. The Hamas attack killed 1,219 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Israel’s military response in Gaza has killed at least 66,288 Palestinians, also mostly civilians, according to health ministry figures in the territory that the United Nations considers reliable.

The conflict has led to frequent pro-Palestinian rallies in Britain, which some critics allege have fuelled antisemitism.

Around 1,000 people gathered in Trafalgar Square in central London on Saturday to show support for the banned group Palestine Action, according to organisers Defend Our Juries.

A spokesperson said the group “stood in solidarity” with the Jewish community over the Manchester attack, adding, “Cancelling peaceful protests lets terror win.”

A smaller protest organised by Greater Manchester Friends of Palestine drew about 100 people in Manchester.

Starmer’s appeal and arrests

Ahead of the demonstrations, Prime Minister Starmer urged protesters not to join the rallies.

“I urge anyone thinking about protesting this weekend to recognise and respect the grief of British Jews. This is a moment of mourning. It is not a time to stoke tension and cause further pain,” he said on X.

Police said 488 people were arrested at the London protest “for supporting a proscribed organisation”. The oldest person arrested was 89.

Four people were detained for other offences. The Met Police said 297 remained in custody while the rest had been bailed.

Supporting the group has been a criminal offence under the Terrorism Act 2000 since the government banned it in early July. Hundreds of people have since been arrested at various demonstrations.

“I’m ready to be arrested,” a 21-year-old student who did not want to be named told AFP. “The ban of Palestine Action is undemocratic. It shouldn’t be a terrorist group, they haven’t killed anybody,” he said.

David Cannon, 73, chair of the Jewish Network for Palestine, said the demonstration was “totally separate” from what had happened in Manchester.

“There’s nothing Jewish about genocide, about apartheid, about ethnic cleansing,” he said.

Police shooting investigation

The UK police watchdog said it would investigate the police shooting of attacker Al-Shamie.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said its probe would also look into the deaths of two other people — one of whom died from a gunshot wound — and another person who was shot but survived.

The IOPC said there was no evidence anyone other than police officers had used firearms at the scene, suggesting both victims were accidentally shot by armed officers while they tackled Al-Shamie.

“Our independent investigation will look at circumstances surrounding the fatal police shooting of Jihad Al-Shamie,” the IOPC said. “A post mortem has today (Friday) concluded another man who died at the scene suffered a fatal gunshot wound.”

(With inputs from agencies)

antisemitismkeir starmermanchester attackpalestine actionpro-palestinian protests

Related News

Quantum research strengthens UK–India ties ahead of Starmer's Mumbai visit
News

Quantum research strengthens UK–India ties ahead of Starmer's Mumbai visit

Police suspect 'radical Islam link' to Manchester synagogue attack
News

Police suspect 'radical Islam link' to Manchester synagogue attack

Prince William promises a modern monarchy after 'toughest year'
News

Prince William promises a modern monarchy after 'toughest year'

More For You

Lord Tariq Ahmad

Lord Tariq Ahmad speaks at the event in London last Thursday (25)

Lord Ahmad hails British Asians as ‘dreamers, doers and dealmakers’

FORMER Conservative minister Lord Tariq Ahmad praised Asian property developers for building not just brick-and-mortar homes, but also “communities and futures”, while paying tribute to generations of migrants who built the UK’s economy.

Lord Ahmad most recently served as minister for south Asia, the United Nations and the Commonwealth from September 2022 until July 2024 and previously held roles in Tory governments.

Keep ReadingShow less
Who is Manchester synagogue attacker Jihad Al-Shamie?

Jihad Al-Shamie (Photo: Facebook)

Who is Manchester synagogue attacker Jihad Al-Shamie?

THE man behind the deadly attack at a Manchester synagogue has been identified as Jihad Al-Shamie, a 35-year-old British citizen of Syrian descent. He was shot dead by armed officers just minutes after launching his assault on Thursday (2) morning, in which two worshippers were killed and several others injured.

Al-Shamie, who lived in Prestwich, is believed to have entered the UK as a small child with his family. He became a naturalised British citizen in 2006, when he was about 16. Although police are investigating possible links, he was not previously known to the security services or referred to the government’s Prevent programme.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kedleston Hall Celebrates Diwali with community events

Marble Hall decorated for Diwali at Kedleston Hall

Kedleston Hall Celebrates Diwali with community events

The month-long Diwali celebrations at Kedleston Hall, the National Trust property near Derby, began on Friday (3). Running until November 2, the 18th-century mansion will welcome visitors from all backgrounds to enjoy the events, a statement said.

The Diwali display, now in its third year, has been shaped with the help of local communities and draws inspiration from Kedleston’s historical connections to South Asia.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tony Matharu

Tony Matharu, Integrity International Group. Shailesh Solanki, Summix founding partner Niamh O’Connor, Integrity International Group founder Tony Matharu and Kalpesh Solanki

‘Next generation must see a future in construction’

AN INFLUENTIAL London hotelier won the top prize at the annual Eastern Eye Property Awards in London last Thursday (25)night

Tony Matharu is the founder and chairman of Integrity International Group, which has acquired some of London’s most iconic buildings, among them Atlas House near the Guildhall, the Crescent Buildings in Tower Hill and 55 Broadway and Albany House.

Keep ReadingShow less
Starmer

Starmer defended a multicultural Britain and committed to raising living standards and putting money in the pockets of voters.

Reuters

Starmer rejects divisive rhetoric amid support for Reform

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer said the government was taking its first steps along the path to “renew Britain” as he called for supporters to join forces to “fight for the soul of our country” at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool on Tuesday (30)

Amid rising support for Reform UK, Starmer criticised its leader Nigel Farage of being only interested in fomenting division and called on voters to be patient.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us