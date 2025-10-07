Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Starmer condemns pro-Palestinian protests on Oct 7 anniversary

Students from several London universities were due to walk out of classes at 2:00 pm (1300 GMT) before marching through central London.

starmer

Starmer said regular pro-Palestinian protests had been used by some as a "despicable excuse to attack British Jews for something over which they have absolutely no responsibility". (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraOct 07, 2025
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Starmer urges students not to join pro-Palestinian protests planned for Tuesday.
  • Jewish Bloc for Palestine accuses government of “weaponising fear and grief”.
  • Manchester synagogue attack left two people dead on Thursday.
  • Protests and vigils planned across multiple UK cities.

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer has called on students not to take part in pro-Palestinian protests planned on Tuesday to mark the second anniversary of Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack in Israel, saying they were disrespectful.

Students from several London universities were due to walk out of classes at 2:00 pm (1300 GMT) before marching through central London.

Other rallies and events, including vigils, were also planned in cities such as Edinburgh, Glasgow, Sheffield and Manchester. In Manchester, an attack outside a synagogue on Thursday left two people dead — one killed in the attack and another fatally wounded, likely by armed police.

Writing in The Times newspaper, Starmer said regular pro-Palestinian protests had been used by some as a "despicable excuse to attack British Jews for something over which they have absolutely no responsibility".

He added: "That is a total loss of empathy and humanity."

Referring to Tuesday’s planned demonstrations, he wrote: "This is not who we are as a country.

"It's un-British to have so little respect for others. And that's before some of them decide to start chanting hatred towards Jewish people all over again."

The Jewish Bloc for Palestine said on Saturday that the government was trying "to weaponise the fear and grief of our community by resurrecting a slur — that those protesting for Palestine represent a danger to Jews".

In a separate statement on the anniversary, Starmer said the past two years had seen "rising antisemitism" in the UK, including the car ramming and stabbing attack in Manchester, which happened on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

"This is a stain on who we are, and this country will always stand tall and united against those who wish harm and hatred upon Jewish communities," Starmer said.

Hamas’s October 2023 attack killed 1,219 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures. Militants also seized 251 hostages, 47 of whom remain in Gaza. Of those, the Israeli military says 25 are dead.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed at least 67,160 Palestinians over the past two years, according to figures from the health ministry in Gaza, which the United Nations considers reliable.

"Since that awful day, so many have endured a living nightmare," Starmer said, pledging to continue efforts to secure the release of British hostages still held by Hamas.

The prime minister, who last month announced the UK would recognise a Palestinian state alongside other allies, also welcomed the US plan "towards peace in the Middle East".

Pro-Palestinian demonstrations went ahead in Britain over the weekend despite government appeals for protesters not to gather following the Manchester attack.

Activist group Defend Our Juries said linking calls to end pro-Palestinian protests with the Manchester attack was "wrongly conflating the actions of the Israeli state with all Jews".

"Jewish people around the world are not responsible for Israel’s crimes and there are many Jewish people who do not support the actions of the Israeli state," said Zoe Cohen of DOJ on Saturday.

On Sunday, around 3,000 people gathered in central London for a commemorative event marking the October 7 anniversary, waving Israeli and Union Jack flags and carrying posters of hostages.

(With inputs from agencies)

keir starmermanchester attackoctober 7 anniversarypro-palestinian protests

Related News

Quantum research strengthens UK–India ties ahead of Starmer's Mumbai visit
News

Quantum research strengthens UK–India ties ahead of Starmer's Mumbai visit

Police suspect 'radical Islam link' to Manchester synagogue attack
News

Police suspect 'radical Islam link' to Manchester synagogue attack

India crush West Indies in Ahmedabad Test
Featured

India crush West Indies in Ahmedabad Test

More For You

Grace O’Malley-Kumar

A medical student aiming to become a doctor like her parents, Grace was also a keen sportsperson who represented England at under-18 level in hockey and played cricket. (Photo credit: X/@SouthgateHC)

X/@SouthgateHC

Grace O’Malley-Kumar honoured with George Medal for courage in Nottingham knife attack

GRACE O’MALLEY-KUMAR, the British-Indian teenager who was stabbed to death while trying to protect her friend during a knife attack in Nottingham in 2023, has been posthumously awarded the George Medal, one of Britain’s highest civilian honours for acts of bravery.

Grace, aged 19, was walking back to her University of Nottingham accommodation with her friend Barnaby Webber, also 19, when they were attacked by knife-wielding Valdo Calocane in June 2023. Both students were killed. Calocane was later sentenced to a mental health order and detained in a high-security hospital.

Keep ReadingShow less
Robert Jenrick

Robert Jenrick, takes part in a TV interview on day three of the Conservative Party conference on October 7, 2025 in Manchester. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Jenrick says he has no regrets over comments on Handsworth integration

Highlights:

  • Robert Jenrick stands by remarks calling Handsworth “one of the worst-integrated places”
  • Kemi Badenoch says Jenrick may have been “making an observation”
  • Local MP Ayoub Khan and former mayor Andy Street strongly criticise remarks

SHADOW JUSTICE SECRETARY Robert Jenrick has defended his comments describing Birmingham’s Handsworth area as “one of the worst-integrated places” he had ever been to.

Keep ReadingShow less
​mel stride

The Conservatives, led by shadow chancellor Mel Stride, have proposed a £5,000 “first-job bonus” funded through national insurance rebates to help young people buy their first home.

Getty Images

Tory plan offers £5,000 ‘first-job bonus’ to young workers buying homes

The Conservative Party has proposed giving young people a £5,000 national insurance rebate to help them buy their first home.

The plan, to be announced by shadow chancellor Mel Stride on Monday, would grant a “first-job bonus” when individuals start their first full-time job.

Keep ReadingShow less
​Sussex Police

Sussex Police released images of two masked men dressed in dark clothing and appealed to the public for help in identifying them.

Sussex Police

Sussex Police launch hate crime probe after mosque set ablaze

Highlights:

  • Mosque in Peacehaven targeted in suspected arson attack
  • Sussex Police treating the case as hate crime with intent to endanger life
  • Incident follows deadly assault at Manchester synagogue
  • Leaders call for unity and rejection of hate

POLICE in southern England are investigating a suspected arson attack at a mosque in Peacehaven as a hate crime, days after a fatal attack on a synagogue in Manchester.

Keep ReadingShow less
Palestine Action

Police officers stand guard during a mass demonstration organised by Defend our Juries, against the British government's ban on Palestine Action, at Trafalgar Square in London, October 4, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

Pro-Palestinian marches proceed despite Starmer’s plea after deadly Manchester attack

PRO-PALESTINIAN protests were held across the UK on Saturday despite a call from prime minister Keir Starmer to cancel them, two days after a deadly car-ramming and knife attack on a synagogue in Manchester.

Four people — two men and two women — remained in custody on suspicion of terrorism-related offences following Thursday’s attack. Police said an 18-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man who had been held earlier were released without further action.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us