Website Logo
  • Thursday, May 11, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

Man who praised French teacher Samuel Paty’s murder jailed in UK

Ajmal Shahpal, 41, was convicted in March at Birmingham Crown Court for posting tweets which would encourage people “to commit, prepare or instigate acts of terrorism”

Ajmal Shahpal (Image credit: Nottinghamshire Police)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A man who praised the killer of French teacher Samuel Paty and posted images of his severed head was on Thursday (11) sentenced by a UK court to five and a half years in jail.

Ajmal Shahpal, 41, was convicted in March at Birmingham Crown Court for posting tweets which would encourage people “to commit, prepare or instigate acts of terrorism”.

On Twitter, Shahpal had described the killer of Paty, a French secondary school teacher who was murdered by an extremist in October 2020, “as brave as a lion”.

He also posted an image of the severed head of Paty lying on the street, saying that “the insolent had been sent to hell”.

“You expressed extreme Muslim ideology, which included the immediate murder by beheading of anyone considered to have committed blasphemy against your religion,” judge Melbourne Inman said at the sentencing.

Shahpal was arrested in March 2021 at his home in Nottingham, central England, after he tweeted messages backing a Pakistan-based political party which advocated the killing of supposed blasphemers.

Some of his tweets were published to his public account in September 2020, a day after a second attack targeting the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo.

During the trial, Shahpal claimed that he was retweeting other people’s views “just to have some more followers”.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

US
US proposes sweeping changes to Green Cards, H-1B visas
News
Areas with large Asian population have more adults living with parents: ONS
News
Queen Camilla’s Indian holistic expert dishes on coronation and tea party
News
Pakistan’s top court ruled Imran Khan’s arrest was illegal, says his lawyer
News
Aide claims Johnson ‘plotted to sack Sunak’ as chancellor
News
Imran Khan’s U-turn from military’s man to army critic
UK
Rishi Sunak: UK is monitoring situation in Pakistan carefully
News
Kier Starmer: Labour on course for general election success
News
UK High Commissioner condemns vandalism at Indian High Commission in London
UK
Archbishop of Canterbury: Rwanda migration plan is ‘morally unacceptable’
News
Pakistan arrests Imran Khan’s aides; army deployed to quell unrest
News
Survey urges health staff to listen to ethnic minority patients for better care
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW