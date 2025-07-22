Malcolm-Jamal Warner, star of 'The Cosby Show', drowns in Costa Rica during holiday with daughter

Highlights:

Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner drowned on Sunday, aged 54, while vacationing in Costa Rica.

Warner was swimming at Playa Grande when he was pulled under by a strong current.

He rose to fame as Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show, which aired from 1984 to 1992.

Warner is survived by his wife and daughter, whose identities he kept private throughout his career.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, the actor who became a household name in the 1980s as Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show, has died at the age of 54 following a drowning accident in Costa Rica. According to the Costa Rican Judicial Investigation Agency, Warner was caught in a strong ocean current while swimming off Playa Grande in Cocles, Limón province, on Sunday afternoon. Despite being pulled to shore by bystanders and receiving immediate medical attention from the Red Cross, he was declared dead at the scene.

The beloved actor was in Costa Rica on holiday with his daughter, according to sources. Another man involved in the same incident was rushed to a nearby clinic in critical condition.

What happened to Malcolm-Jamal Warner in Costa Rica?

Authorities confirmed that Warner drowned due to asphyxia caused by ocean currents. Emergency services responded around 2:10 p.m. local time and dispatched three ambulances to the beach. Witnesses said Warner had been swimming when he was suddenly swept away by the tide. He was rescued from the water but showed no signs of life, and attempts to revive him failed. Warner’s body was taken to the Judicial Morgue in San Joaquín de Flores for an autopsy.

What made Malcolm-Jamal Warner famous?

Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s breakthrough came when he was cast as the wisecracking teen Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show. Chosen personally by Bill Cosby during the final stages of a national casting search, Warner played the role from 1984 to 1992. The show broke barriers with its portrayal of a successful African-American family, becoming a pop culture phenomenon and topping TV ratings for five consecutive seasons. In 1986, Warner earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his work on the show.

What did he do after The Cosby Show ?

Following his iconic role, Warner built a steady career in both acting and music. He starred in the sitcom Malcolm & Eddie, voiced "The Producer" on The Magic School Bus, and appeared in The Resident as Dr. AJ Austin until 2023.

In the music world, Warner won a Grammy in 2015 for Best Traditional R&B Performance, collaborating with Robert Glasper and Lalah Hathaway on a Stevie Wonder cover. He also released spoken word poetry and was nominated for another Grammy in 2023 for his album Hiding in Plain View.

His latest project was a podcast titled Not All Hood, which focused on mental health and lived experiences within the Black community. The final episode was released just days before his death.

How are fans and celebrities reacting?

Tributes have been pouring in from across the entertainment industry. Jennifer Hudson, Taraji P. Henson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Magic Johnson, and Vivica A. Fox are among the many who expressed sorrow and admiration for Warner online.

Actress Niecy Nash shared that the two had recently spoken about their marriages, calling him “the cornerstone of The Cosby Show.” Tracee Ellis Ross remembered him as “warm, thoughtful, and funny,” while Taraji P. Henson thanked him for “the art, the wisdom, and the grace.”

Even Bill Cosby’s spokesperson issued a statement, calling Warner’s death “devastating,” comparing it emotionally to Cosby’s loss of his son Ennis in 1997.