Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, star of 'The Cosby Show', drowns in Costa Rica during holiday with daughter

The Emmy-nominated The Cosby Show actor was pulled under by strong currents despite rescue efforts from bystanders and emergency responders.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner

Malcolm-Jamal Warner dies in Costa Rica at 54 after ocean accident during holiday with daughter

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJul 22, 2025
Pooja Pillai
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master’s in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she’s worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first “official” newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity. She believes storytelling should feel personal — even when it’s public — and likes to write not to please, but to provoke, question, and occasionally stir the pot.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner drowned on Sunday, aged 54, while vacationing in Costa Rica.
  • Warner was swimming at Playa Grande when he was pulled under by a strong current.
  • He rose to fame as Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show, which aired from 1984 to 1992.
  • Warner is survived by his wife and daughter, whose identities he kept private throughout his career.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, the actor who became a household name in the 1980s as Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show, has died at the age of 54 following a drowning accident in Costa Rica. According to the Costa Rican Judicial Investigation Agency, Warner was caught in a strong ocean current while swimming off Playa Grande in Cocles, Limón province, on Sunday afternoon. Despite being pulled to shore by bystanders and receiving immediate medical attention from the Red Cross, he was declared dead at the scene.

The beloved actor was in Costa Rica on holiday with his daughter, according to sources. Another man involved in the same incident was rushed to a nearby clinic in critical condition.

 Malcolm-Jamal Warner Malcolm-Jamal Warner drowns at 54 while swimming in Costa Rica during family holidayGetty Images


What happened to Malcolm-Jamal Warner in Costa Rica?

Authorities confirmed that Warner drowned due to asphyxia caused by ocean currents. Emergency services responded around 2:10 p.m. local time and dispatched three ambulances to the beach. Witnesses said Warner had been swimming when he was suddenly swept away by the tide. He was rescued from the water but showed no signs of life, and attempts to revive him failed. Warner’s body was taken to the Judicial Morgue in San Joaquín de Flores for an autopsy.

 Malcolm-Jamal Warner Malcolm-Jamal Warner drowns while swimming in Costa Rica during holiday with daughterGetty Images


What made Malcolm-Jamal Warner famous?

Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s breakthrough came when he was cast as the wisecracking teen Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show. Chosen personally by Bill Cosby during the final stages of a national casting search, Warner played the role from 1984 to 1992. The show broke barriers with its portrayal of a successful African-American family, becoming a pop culture phenomenon and topping TV ratings for five consecutive seasons. In 1986, Warner earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his work on the show.

 Malcolm-Jamal Warner Malcolm-Jamal Warner of The Cosby Show and The Resident drowns while swimming in Costa RicaGetty Images


What did he do after The Cosby Show ?

Following his iconic role, Warner built a steady career in both acting and music. He starred in the sitcom Malcolm & Eddie, voiced "The Producer" on The Magic School Bus, and appeared in The Resident as Dr. AJ Austin until 2023.

In the music world, Warner won a Grammy in 2015 for Best Traditional R&B Performance, collaborating with Robert Glasper and Lalah Hathaway on a Stevie Wonder cover. He also released spoken word poetry and was nominated for another Grammy in 2023 for his album Hiding in Plain View.

His latest project was a podcast titled Not All Hood, which focused on mental health and lived experiences within the Black community. The final episode was released just days before his death.

 Malcolm-Jamal Warner The Cosby Show and The Resident actor dies in ocean accidentGetty Images


How are fans and celebrities reacting?

Tributes have been pouring in from across the entertainment industry. Jennifer Hudson, Taraji P. Henson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Magic Johnson, and Vivica A. Fox are among the many who expressed sorrow and admiration for Warner online.

Actress Niecy Nash shared that the two had recently spoken about their marriages, calling him “the cornerstone of The Cosby Show.” Tracee Ellis Ross remembered him as “warm, thoughtful, and funny,” while Taraji P. Henson thanked him for “the art, the wisdom, and the grace.”

 Malcolm-Jamal Warner Malcolm-Jamal Warner drowns in Costa Rica during holiday Getty Images


Even Bill Cosby’s spokesperson issued a statement, calling Warner’s death “devastating,” comparing it emotionally to Cosby’s loss of his son Ennis in 1997.

the cosby showhollywoodcelebrity deathblack american artistmalcolm-jamal warner

Related News

Create Birthday Messages with CapCut AI Lab Effects
Contributed Post

Create Birthday Messages with CapCut AI Lab Effects

US-India-iStock
Business

India-US interim trade deal unlikely before August 1 deadline: Report

Jennifer Lopez
Entertainment

Megyn Kelly says Jennifer Lopez is ‘a soft porn star now’ after steamy concert routine goes viral

More For You

Kristin Cabot

Coldplay Concert Scandal Exposes Kristin Cabot’s Link to Boston’s Secretive Old-Money Elite

LinkedIn/wccftech

Did you know the woman in the Coldplay adultery scandal is married into a Boston Brahmin family?

Highlights:

 
     
  • Kristin Cabot, HR chief at Astronomer, was caught on camera at a Coldplay concert in an intimate moment with CEO Andy Byron.
    •  
  • Both Cabot and Byron are married to other people; the viral video led to Byron's resignation.
    •  
  • Kristin is married to Andrew Cabot, heir to the Privateer Rum fortune and descendant of the historic Boston Brahmin Cabot family.
    •  
  • The scandal has renewed interest in the Cabots and their place in Boston’s old-money aristocracy.
    •  
 

A viral moment at a Coldplay concert has unexpectedly revived public interest in one of America’s most private upper-class families: the Cabots. Kristin Cabot, the Chief People Officer at data software firm Astronomer, was seen in a close embrace with now-former CEO Andy Byron during the band’s performance at Gillette Stadium last week. The moment, caught on the stadium’s 'kiss cam', quickly went viral.

It wasn’t just the workplace affair that stunned viewers, both Cabot and Byron are married to others. But what’s fuelling deeper intrigue is Cabot’s family connection: she’s married to Andrew Cabot, a sixth-generation descendant of one of Boston’s most powerful and historically significant families, the Cabots, part of the elite class known as the Boston Brahmins.

Keep ReadingShow less
Drishyam 3
Drishyam 3 marks the return of Georgekutty and his secrets
OTTPlay

Jeethu Joseph confirms 'Drishyam 3' story will focus on Georgekutty’s family and psychological fallout

Highlights:

  • Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal and directed by Jeethu Joseph, is set to begin shooting in September 2025.
  • The third part will focus more on Georgekutty’s family dynamics, rather than an external investigation.
  • Jeethu Joseph completed the first draft of the script after a mentally and physically draining process.
  • Both Malayalam and Hindi versions of the film will release simultaneously, a first for the franchise.

Drishyam 3 is officially in motion, and filmmaker Jeethu Joseph has teased just enough to heighten anticipation for what’s coming next in Georgekutty’s story. At a recent college event in Muvattupuzha, Joseph revealed that this chapter won’t be about outside threats or police investigations; instead, it will turn inward. The narrative will focus squarely on Georgekutty’s family, exploring how they’ve been psychologically shaped by their past.

Drishyam 3 is about how people within the family perceive past events differently as they grow,” Joseph shared, hinting that this time, the emotional tension will stem more from within the home than from authorities.

Keep ReadingShow less
Fantastic Four

Early reactions say Fantastic Four First Steps revives Marvel with heart humour and stunning visuals

SuperHeroHype

'Fantastic Four: First Steps' earns glowing early reviews as Marvel’s best film since 'Endgame'

Highlights:

  • Fantastic Four: First Steps opens in cinemas worldwide on 25 July
  • Early reactions praise the cast’s chemistry, visuals, and emotional depth
  • Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, and Joseph Quinn receive high praise for their performances
  • Fans call it “the best cinematic version of the Fantastic Four to date”

Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps has received glowing early reactions following its world premiere in Los Angeles. Set to hit theatres on 25 July, the film marks the official MCU debut of Marvel’s original superhero team, and early viewers are already calling it one of the studio’s strongest entries in years.

  Fantastic Four First Steps hailed as Marvel’s return to form in early audience reactionsIMDB

Keep ReadingShow less
WWE SummerSlam 2025

Fandango partners with WWE to bring two-night SummerSlam spectacle to movie screens

X/WWE SummerSlam

John Cena and Cody Rhodes rematch to headline WWE SummerSlam 2025 in US cinemas via Fandango deal

Highlights:

• WWE teams up with Fandango to stream Premium Live Events in cinemas across the U.S.
• SummerSlam 2025 to screen live on 2–3 August at Regal Cinemas nationwide
• Two ticket options available, including an exclusive bundle with a SummerSlam t-shirt
• Major matches include Cena vs. Rhodes and CM Punk vs. Gunther

WWE’s biggest summer spectacle is heading to cinemas. For the first time, SummerSlam will be a two-night event and will screen live in select Regal Cinemas across the U.S. on 2 and 3 August. This comes as part of a newly announced partnership between WWE and Fandango, the leading online movie ticketing platform.

Keep ReadingShow less
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan says women-led Hindi films have become too intense and need more fun and boldness

Instagram/thepeacockmagazine_

“Make them bold sexy and full of joy”: Vidya Balan says women-led Hindi films have stopped being fun

Highlights:

  • Vidya Balan urges Hindi filmmakers to rethink how women-led films are written.
  • She calls for stories that highlight joy, playfulness, and sensuality, not just pain or struggle.
  • The Tumhari Sulu star admits she hasn’t come across a single exciting female-led script in a while.
  • Post-pandemic caution, she feels, has stifled creativity and risk-taking in cinema.

Vidya Balan, known for shifting the narrative around female characters in Bollywood, is calling on filmmakers to shake things up once again. The actor believes Hindi cinema needs to reimagine women’s stories, not with heavier plots or louder messages, but with joy, playfulness, and creative risk-taking.

“In Hindi cinema, especially in women-led films, there’s a need for reinvention,” Balan said in an interview. “Most of the stories I read are so intense. Like, women aren’t having fun anymore. And I want to have fun.”

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc