Maheep Singh Brings 'Mummy Kaisi Hain?' to London

Indian stand-up sensation Maheep Singh is set to take the London comedy scene by storm with his latest solo show, ‘Mummy Kaisi Hain?’, on Sunday, June 8 at The Comedy Store in Leicester Square. Known for his poignant yet punchy takes on everyday life, Singh brings a refreshing and deeply relatable flavour of humour that connects cultures, generations, and emotions. If you’ve ever had your mother call you 20 times a day or guilt-trip you into eating more roti, this is the show you didn’t know you needed.

Taking centre stage at one of London’s most iconic venues, The Comedy Store, Singh's performance is expected to offer a riot of laughter, introspection, and cultural celebration. With ‘Mummy Kaisi Hain?’—which translates to ‘How’s Mum?’—Maheep Singh brings the spotlight to a figure central to every Indian household: the mother. In this show, he transforms deeply personal stories, classic maternal quirks, and universally relatable "mom moments" into stand-up gold.

What sets Maheep Singh apart from his contemporaries is his ability to blend personal anecdotes with social observations. His comedy isn’t just funny—it’s thoughtful, sincere, and rooted in experience. With ‘Mummy Kaisi Hain?’, Singh goes beyond standard jokes to create a heartfelt narrative that speaks to Indians at home and abroad. From the nuances of growing up in a traditional household to the bittersweet humour of long-distance phone calls with one’s mother, Singh captures it all with impeccable timing and natural charm.

Audiences can expect a rollercoaster of emotions—plenty of belly laughs, a touch of nostalgia, and perhaps even a moment or two of reflection. Whether you’re a student living away from home, a parent yourself, or someone simply craving a dose of honest comedy, this show offers something for everyone.

This isn’t Maheep Singh’s first international outing, but it’s certainly among his most anticipated. The performance marks an important stop on his global tour, showcasing Indian comedy talent on one of the world’s most prestigious comedy stages. The Comedy Store, located at 1a Oxendon Street in London’s West End, has hosted legends of the industry—and on June 8, Maheep Singh will add his name to that legacy.

London’s vibrant South Asian community, alongside comedy lovers from all walks of life, are expected to attend. With limited seats and buzz already building across social media, early booking is strongly recommended.

Maheep Singh has carved a niche for himself in the Indian stand-up circuit with his unique blend of satire, social commentary, and emotional storytelling. A favourite among audiences for his ability to find humour in the mundane, Singh represents a new wave of Indian comedians who are both entertaining and thought-provoking. His content often deals with family dynamics, cultural identity, and the everyday experiences of middle-class life—all delivered with honesty, humility, and a sharp comic instinct.

Tickets: Available now at tickets.zeppelinentertainment.com