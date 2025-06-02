Skip to content
Maheep Singh Brings 'Mummy Kaisi Hain?' to London

Indian stand-up star Maheep Singh brings his heartfelt and hilarious solo show to London, exploring the universal bond between mothers and their children.

Maheep Singh

Maheep Singh Live in London with 'Mummy Kaisi Hain?': A Hilarious Tribute to Indian Mothers

Nayana Ashok
Jun 02, 2025
Nayana Ashok
Indian stand-up sensation Maheep Singh is set to take the London comedy scene by storm with his latest solo show, ‘Mummy Kaisi Hain?’, on Sunday, June 8 at The Comedy Store in Leicester Square. Known for his poignant yet punchy takes on everyday life, Singh brings a refreshing and deeply relatable flavour of humour that connects cultures, generations, and emotions. If you’ve ever had your mother call you 20 times a day or guilt-trip you into eating more roti, this is the show you didn’t know you needed.

Taking centre stage at one of London’s most iconic venues, The Comedy Store, Singh's performance is expected to offer a riot of laughter, introspection, and cultural celebration. With ‘Mummy Kaisi Hain?’—which translates to ‘How’s Mum?’—Maheep Singh brings the spotlight to a figure central to every Indian household: the mother. In this show, he transforms deeply personal stories, classic maternal quirks, and universally relatable "mom moments" into stand-up gold.

What sets Maheep Singh apart from his contemporaries is his ability to blend personal anecdotes with social observations. His comedy isn’t just funny—it’s thoughtful, sincere, and rooted in experience. With ‘Mummy Kaisi Hain?’, Singh goes beyond standard jokes to create a heartfelt narrative that speaks to Indians at home and abroad. From the nuances of growing up in a traditional household to the bittersweet humour of long-distance phone calls with one’s mother, Singh captures it all with impeccable timing and natural charm.

Audiences can expect a rollercoaster of emotions—plenty of belly laughs, a touch of nostalgia, and perhaps even a moment or two of reflection. Whether you’re a student living away from home, a parent yourself, or someone simply craving a dose of honest comedy, this show offers something for everyone.

This isn’t Maheep Singh’s first international outing, but it’s certainly among his most anticipated. The performance marks an important stop on his global tour, showcasing Indian comedy talent on one of the world’s most prestigious comedy stages. The Comedy Store, located at 1a Oxendon Street in London’s West End, has hosted legends of the industry—and on June 8, Maheep Singh will add his name to that legacy.

London’s vibrant South Asian community, alongside comedy lovers from all walks of life, are expected to attend. With limited seats and buzz already building across social media, early booking is strongly recommended.

Maheep Singh has carved a niche for himself in the Indian stand-up circuit with his unique blend of satire, social commentary, and emotional storytelling. A favourite among audiences for his ability to find humour in the mundane, Singh represents a new wave of Indian comedians who are both entertaining and thought-provoking. His content often deals with family dynamics, cultural identity, and the everyday experiences of middle-class life—all delivered with honesty, humility, and a sharp comic instinct.

Tickets: Available now at tickets.zeppelinentertainment.com

Bhavik Haria

Experience the Magic of Bhavik Haria Live

Bhavik Haria Live in Birmingham

Music has the power to connect hearts, awaken the spirit, and celebrate culture—and on Saturday, June 7, audiences in Birmingham will experience all this and more as acclaimed British vocalist Bhavik Haria takes centre stage at the Midlands Arts Centre (MAC), located in the scenic Cannon Hill Park. Known for his ability to blend tradition with modernity, Haria is set to deliver a spellbinding live performance that journeys through the rich landscape of Indian devotional music, classic Bollywood hits, and poetic ghazals.

This much-anticipated event promises to be far more than just a concert—it is a celebration of sound, soul, and heritage. Bhavik Haria, often described as one of the UK’s most versatile and emotive Indian vocalists, has earned a loyal following for his distinctive voice, heartfelt delivery, and powerful stage presence. He brings with him not only musical talent but also a mission—to inspire spiritual and emotional connection through the universal language of music.

GamesAid

GamesAid Charity Comedy Night

GamesAid Charity Comedy Night

On Wednesday 4 June, some of the UK’s finest stand-up comedians will come together under one roof at The Comedy Store in London for a night of side-splitting entertainment – all in support of GamesAid, the video games industry charity dedicated to helping disadvantaged and disabled young people across the UK. Hosted by the brilliant Imran Yusuf, Stand Up for GamesAid blends humour, heart, and the gaming community's generosity in a single unmissable event.

Whether you’re a lifelong gamer, a comedy enthusiast, or simply someone looking to enjoy a lively evening in the capital, this charity comedy night promises top-tier entertainment with a powerful social impact. Held at The Comedy Store, one of London’s most iconic live venues located at 1a Oxendon Street, SW1Y 4EE, this event combines laughter and philanthropy in a feel-good atmosphere that welcomes all.

​Priya Malik

Priya Malik to Perform at The Camden Club

Priya Malik Live: 'Ishq Hai' Poetry in London

Poetry is an art that transcends language and culture, stirring deep emotions and inspiring reflection. This June, Londoners have the rare opportunity to experience the heartfelt expressions of one of India’s most compelling contemporary poets, Priya Malik. On Sunday, 1 June, Malik will perform her acclaimed piece Ishq Hai at The Camden Club, located at 72-73 Chalk Farm Road, Chalk Farm, NW1. This intimate event promises an evening of profound poetry and captivating storytelling, inviting audiences to delve into the many facets of love, life, and human experience through Malik’s uniquely evocative voice.

Priya Malik has become a celebrated figure in the world of South Asian poetry, known for her seamless blend of Hindi, Urdu, and English that enriches her work with cultural depth and lyrical beauty. Her poetry explores themes of love, loss, identity, and empowerment, drawing listeners into a deeply personal yet universally relatable journey. Ishq Hai, which translates to ‘It is Love’, is more than just a title—it is a declaration and exploration of love’s transformative power in all its forms, whether romantic, spiritual, or self-reflective.

Aakash Odedra’

Freedom Through Movement: “Songs of the Bulbul” Takes Flight at Nottingham Playhouse

Bulbul's Flight at Nottingham Playhouse

On Tuesday, June 3, Nottingham Playhouse will host the premiere of Songs of the Bulbul, a deeply evocative new dance work created by internationally renowned artist Aakash Odedra. This compelling performance combines ancient Sufi storytelling with contemporary dance, offering audiences a moving exploration of captivity and liberation through the powerful medium of movement and music. Set in the vibrant cultural heart of Nottingham, this production promises a unique and immersive theatrical experience, showcasing a blend of classical and modern artistic traditions that will captivate both dance enthusiasts and newcomers alike.

Inspired by the ancient Sufi myth of the bulbul—a songbird captured and held in captivity—Songs of the Bulbul tells a timeless tale of confinement, yearning, and spiritual freedom. In Sufi tradition, the bulbul often symbolises the soul’s longing for union with the divine, trapped within the material world. This metaphor is brought to life on stage through the exquisite choreography of Rani Khanam, a master of Kathak dance, and the innovative musical compositions of Rushil Ranjan. Together with Aakash Odedra’s visionary direction and performance, the piece weaves a narrative that is at once personal and universal, reflecting themes of restriction and the human spirit’s relentless pursuit of freedom.

Sholay

Sholay's 50th Anniversar

Celebrate Sholay: 50 Years!

YEH DOSTI: Celebrating 50 Years of Sholay is a spectacular live music and dance production that honours one of the most iconic Bollywood films ever made. As the legendary movie Sholay reaches its golden jubilee, this unique show offers fans across the UK an opportunity to relive the magic, music, and memorable characters that have stood the test of time for five decades. More than just a performance, YEH DOSTI is a vibrant celebration of Indian cinema’s cultural heritage, capturing the essence of friendship, bravery, and justice that made Sholay a classic in the hearts of millions.

This captivating tribute will be staged at two venues: The Woodville in Gravesend on Friday, May 30, and Sutton Coldfield Town Hall in Birmingham on Saturday, May 31. The show brings together the best of live music, energetic dance, and theatrical storytelling, weaving the timeless narrative of Sholay into a dazzling live experience. Fans will be treated to the iconic soundtrack featuring unforgettable hits like “Yeh Dosti,” “Holi Ke Din,” and “Mehbooba Mehbooba,” all performed live with a rich blend of traditional instruments and modern musical arrangements.

