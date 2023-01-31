Website Logo
  Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Magic of India to organise Holi Colour Dance Festival on March 12

The celebrations will include, besides playing with skin-friendly coloured powder, music performances and relishing Indian food.

Children from diverse backgrounds enjoy the Holi Colour Dance Festival in London in 2022. (Picture: magicofindia.org)

By: Shubham Ghosh

Magic of India, a social enterprise in London which brings Indian culture and language alive in fun-filled and engaging ways, including school workshops and festive events, will organise the Holi Colour Dance Festival at the Swiss Cottage Open Space on March 12 on the occasion of Holi or the festival of colour.

The event will kick off at 11 am local time and continue till 4 pm.

Holi Colour Dance Festival 2022
People enjoy the Holi Colour Dance Festival in London in 2022. (Picture: magicofindia.org)

The family-friendly outdoor programme, which drew more than 2,000 people last year, is described as an ‘Indian multicultural spring carnival’.

The festival, held in collaboration with Nicky Ezer and her Camden Events Team, draws a large number of local people, including Londoners, and the participants belong to all ages and backgrounds.

During the celebrations, people play with skin-friendly coloured powder. Music performances are also staged, including traditional Indian and modern Bollywood numbers. Also on the occasion, Her DJ crew blend popular western tunes with Bollywood music. People also pick Indian food at the event, making it a highly energetic one where children as well as adults enjoy a day of colour, music and multiculturalism.

Holi Colour Dance Festival 2022
Two women at the Holi Colour Dance Festival in London in 2022. (Picture: magicofindia.org)

The weather also plays a perfect company as the Holi party coincides with several cherry-blossom trees in and around the Swiss Cottage Open Space being in full splendour.

Geeta Srivastava, director, Magic of India, in 2013 set up five centres of the social enterprise across London for children between three and 15 years to learn languages such as Hindi or Gujarati and the Indian culture, believing that “it’s important to thrive in your own culture whilst integrating with the country where you live.”

To date, Magic of India has over 100 students, including children of British celebrities, and they are taught online in bespoke, age-appropriate classes by dedicated teachers.

Holi Colour Dance Festival 2022
Young girls present a dance performance at the Holi Colour Dance Festival in London in 2022. (Picture: magicofindia.org)

Srivastava, who moved from India to the UK two-and-half decades ago and lives in West Hampstead, also organises celebrations for Diwali, the festival of light, at Swiss Cottage Library every November. Indians and non-Indians enjoy it to the hilt during that occasion as well.

