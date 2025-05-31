Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

3 dead after car crash on M5 in Gloucestershire

Police have not yet released further details about the victims

Three Killed in Tragic Car Crash on M5 in Gloucestershire

The motorway was closed in both directions between junctions 13 and 14 on Saturday

Traffic- England
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 31, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

Two adults and a teenager have died following a serious crash on the M5 motorway in south Gloucestershire on Friday evening (30 May).

The incident occurred at around 9pm when a white BMW left the northbound carriageway between junction 14 and Michaelwood services in a single-vehicle collision. A second child, who was also in the car, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The motorway was closed in both directions between junctions 13 and 14 on Saturday to allow emergency services to carry out investigations and recovery work at the scene.

Inspector Mark Vicary from Avon and Somerset Police’s roads policing unit said: “Our thoughts first and foremost are with the child in hospital and loved ones who have received the most awful news overnight.”

He added: “Emergency services have worked throughout the night at what has proved to be a very complex scene. They have worked diligently and professionally to try to save life in the most tragic of circumstances.”

Police have not yet released further details about the victims. An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is under way.

adultsavon and somerset policecar crashdiedemergency servicesgloucestershireloved onesm5 motorwayserious injuriesteenagerm5 crash

Related News

Sony Gives Free 2024 Game to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Members
Business

Sony offers free 2024 game to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium users

Fear Street Prom Queen
Entertainment

5 reasons Netflix ‘Fear Street Prom Queen’ is the ultimate 80s slasher throwback

Natwest
Business

UK government sells final stake in NatWest, ending 17-year public ownership

UK Disposable Vape Ban Sparks Fire Safety Warnings Over Stockpiling
UK

UK disposable vapes ban sparks fire safety warnings over stockpiling

More For You

WWF: UK Saltmarshes Crucial for Carbon Storage and Coastal Protection

Estimates say that 85% of the UK marshes have been lost since the mid 19th century

Getty Images

Saltmarshes key to UK climate goals, says WWF report

The UK’s saltmarshes are vital allies in protecting climate-warming greenhouse gases stored in the soil, according to a report from the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) in partnership with insurance company Aviva.

These habitats provide a refuge for wildlife, capture carbon, and help manage floods naturally by slowing the movement of seawater inland.

Keep ReadingShow less
Royal Air Force chief charts inclusive course for service

Sir Richard Knighton

Royal Air Force chief charts inclusive course for service

SIR RICHARD KNIGHTON sits at his desk with a simple motto that has guided his remarkable career: “Work hard, do the best you can, enjoy every minute.”

It’s a philosophy that has taken him from a schoolteacher’s son in Derby with no military connections to becoming the first engineer ever to lead the Royal Air Force as Chief of the Air Staff.

Keep ReadingShow less
Russell Brand

Russell Brand leaves Southwark Crown Court after entering not guilty pleas

Getty Images

Russell Brand pleads not guilty to rape and sexual assault charges involving four women ahead of 2026 trial

Russell Brand, once a regular on TV screens and now a high-profile online figure, appeared in a London court on Friday and denied all allegations of rape and sexual assault. The case, involving accusations from four different women, will now move towards a trial scheduled for 3 June 2026.

The 49-year-old, known for his past work in comedy and film, as well as for his recent outspoken online presence, faces five charges: one of rape, one of oral rape, two of sexual assaults, and one of indecent assault. The alleged incidents happened between 1999 and 2005, a time when Brand was climbing the ladder in Britain’s entertainment industry.

Keep ReadingShow less
NFL London

JaMycal Hasty of New England Patriots scores his teams first touchdown during the NFL match between New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on October 20, 2024 in London.

Photo: Getty Images

Ticketmaster pauses NFL London game sales to fight bots

TICKETMASTER has paused ticket sales for all NFL London games in 2025 to make sure that actual fans can buy seats.

In a statement, Ticketmaster said the move was made to "ensure genuine fans are able to purchase tickets" after sales went live on Thursday. Fans who tried to buy tickets will keep their place in the queue, with Ticketmaster adding, "We understand how frustrating this is."

Keep ReadingShow less
Paul Doyle

Doyle faces charges including dangerous driving and causing grievous bodily harm with intent, authorities said. (Photo: Facebook)

Facebook

Liverpool parade car crash suspect Paul Doyle charged with seven offences

POLICE on Thursday charged Paul Doyle, a 53-year-old man, with seven offences after a car was driven into crowds celebrating Liverpool's Premier League title earlier this week.

Doyle faces charges including dangerous driving and causing grievous bodily harm with intent, authorities said.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc