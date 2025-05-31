3 dead after car crash on M5 in Gloucestershire

Two adults and a teenager have died following a serious crash on the M5 motorway in south Gloucestershire on Friday evening (30 May).
The incident occurred at around 9pm when a white BMW left the northbound carriageway between junction 14 and Michaelwood services in a single-vehicle collision. A second child, who was also in the car, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.
The motorway was closed in both directions between junctions 13 and 14 on Saturday to allow emergency services to carry out investigations and recovery work at the scene.
Inspector Mark Vicary from Avon and Somerset Police’s roads policing unit said: “Our thoughts first and foremost are with the child in hospital and loved ones who have received the most awful news overnight.”
He added: “Emergency services have worked throughout the night at what has proved to be a very complex scene. They have worked diligently and professionally to try to save life in the most tragic of circumstances.”
Police have not yet released further details about the victims. An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is under way.
