Luke Littler leads darts’ surge from pubs to packed arenas

Luke Littler of England celebrates against Mensur Suljovic of Austria (not pictured) during the Round Three match between Luke Littler and Mensur Suljovic at Alexandra Palace on December 27, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by James Fearn/Getty Images)

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasDec 30, 2025
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations.
BRITISH teenage sensation Luke Littler has become the driving force behind a surge in global interest in darts, as the sport enjoys record crowds, prize money and television audiences.

The 18-year-old, nicknamed “The Nuke”, is once again at the centre of attention at the World Darts Championship in London, where he is bidding to retain the title he won last year to become the youngest world champion in the sport’s history.

Littler’s rapid rise has helped transform a game long associated with British pubs into a major international business.

This year’s world champion will earn £1 million in prize money, double the amount on offer just a year ago, reflecting growing sponsorship and commercial interest widely described as the “Littler effect”.

Making his world championship debut only two years ago, when he finished runner-up, Littler has since become a household name.

His popularity extends beyond the oche, with nearly two million followers on social media, where he shares glimpses of everyday life alongside his darts career.

The Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) says interest among young fans is rising sharply, with more children joining darts clubs and schools introducing the sport. This year’s championship has featured a record 128 players, including five women, at Alexandra Palace in London, with tickets selling out within minutes.

So strong is demand that organisers have confirmed the tournament will move to a larger hall at Alexandra Palace from next year to allow more spectators to attend.

Despite being shown exclusively on subscription television, Littler’s first world final attracted 3.71 million viewers, the biggest non-football audience ever recorded by Sky.

Earlier this year, the broadcaster signed a £125 million deal to show PDC events through to 2030.

Promoter Barry Hearn has said darts has broken down barriers in sport, arguing that Littler’s success shows the game is open to anyone with talent and determination.

(with inputs from AFP)

