A MEDIA entrepreneur with an instinct for timing and access, Lord Waheed Alli has helped bankroll Labour’s ambitions while building a business empire that stretches from television studios to global retail platforms.

Born in south London to a Hindu mother and a Muslim father of Indo-Caribbean descent, the 61-year-old occupies multiple identities at once: Muslim and openly gay, media mogul and political insider, outsider and establishment. With an estimated £200 million fortune and more than £700,000 donated to Labour over the years, he ranks among the party’s most significant benefactors.

In the late 1990s, he became close to Anji Hunter, Tony Blair’s formidable director of government relations. Blair quickly recognised Alli’s value. Young, media-savvy and socially connected, he offered Labour a bridge to worlds it did not always understand – entertainment, youth culture and wealth.

When Labour swept to power in 1997, Blair rewarded him with a peerage the following year. At 34, Alli became the youngest and first openly gay peer in Parliament.

His influence did not fade with Blair. Under Keir Starmer, it deepened. Alli donated £100,000 to Starmer’s 2020 leadership campaign and later helped lead Labour’s fundraising drive before the 2024 general election.

Yet power built quietly can attract loud scrutiny.

In recent years, Alli has found himself at the centre of controversies that exposed the risks of proximity to power. Questions intensified in 2024 when it emerged that he had donated more than £500,000 to Labour since 2020, while Starmer had personally accepted gifts worth about £39,000.

More recently, in February this year, his name surfaced in US-released documents linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. References to “Walid” alongside Peter Mandelson in a 2012 email were believed to refer to Alli, and his name appeared on guest lists for Epstein events. His lawyer said he had never knowingly met Epstein, and there is no suggestion of wrongdoing.

If politics amplified Alli’s visibility, television built his fortune.

In the mid-1980s, he met Charlie Parsons, his creative counterpart. Together they founded 24 Hour Productions, producing The Word, once described as “the most talked about television programme in Britain”. In 1992 they merged with Bob Geldof’s Planet Pictures to form Planet 24, which created hits including The Big Breakfast and Survivor. When Carlton Television bought Planet 24 in 1999 for £15 million, Alli and Parsons retained the rights to Survivor, a decision that proved far more lucrative than the sale itself.

Alli went on to chair Chorion, which controlled literary estates including Enid Blyton and Agatha Christie, and chaired ASOS, helping guide the online fashion retailer during its rapid growth. He invested in Elisabeth Murdoch’s Shine Limited, later sold to Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox for £211 million, and built Silvergate Media, which acquired rights to Beatrix Potter and the children’s series Octonauts.

Alli’s life contains layers of paradox. He is a Muslim peer who helped liberalise Britain’s laws on sexuality. A media mogul who prefers discretion. A political insider who has never sought elected office.

His story is, ultimately, one of access – how it is gained, how it is used and how it reshapes both the individual and the system around them.