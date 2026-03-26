THERE is something worth pausing over in Lord Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon’s place in British public life today.

A Conservative Muslim peer of Pakistani heritage, the son of immigrants whose lives were shaped by the upheaval of the India–Pakistan Partition, he rose to become a Knight Commander and spent years advocating for religious freedom across the world.

The principle he returns to most often is not confrontation but peace – the cause he has been most willing to fight for. In an era when many politicians define themselves by what they oppose, that is a quietly radical stance.

As the Conservative Party was swept from power in July 2024 after 14 years in government, many once-prominent figures receded from view. Lord Ahmad, who had spent seven years as a foreign minister, covering a variety of responsibilities including the Middle East – one of the most demanding briefs in British foreign policy – might easily have disappeared with them.

Instead, he has remained a presence.

After years serving as Britain’s diplomatic face to some of the world’s most volatile regions, Lord Ahmad continues to operate in the rooms that shape policy and influence outcomes – without the title of minister, but with much of the authority that comes from experience.

He serves as an adviser to Arab Ambassadors Council and Bahrain’s King Hamad Global Centre for Peaceful Co-existence. His presence at the Doha Forum, where he attended at the invitation of the Qatari government, underscored the continuing demand for his diplomatic experience.

For more than a year he has also served as chairman of the advisory board of the International Communities Organisation (ICO), a body that works for peace and reconciliation in divided conflict affected areas.

Earlier this year he was appointed to the House of Lords International Relations and Defence Committee, a forum of increasing importance as Britain reassesses its role in a rapidly shifting geopolitical landscape.

In the Lords he has been anything but a quiet back-bench figure. Lord Ahmad spoke substantively on the Women, Peace and Security Bill, legislation aimed at strengthening women’s participation in conflict resolution, preventing gender-based violence, and ensuring gender-responsive humanitarian assistance. It is a cause he championed during his ministerial years and one he has clearly not set aside.

What makes Lord Ahmad particularly distinctive is how deeply rooted he is both in British civic life and in the networks of international diplomacy.

Born in 1968 in Lambeth, south London, to Punjabi-speaking immigrant parents from Pakistan, he was raised in the same south-west London community he would later serve in public office. He attended Rutlish School in Merton Park, long before he would one day take “of Wimbledon” as his title in the House of Lords.

His early career unfolded not in politics but in finance. After studying at London South Bank University and the Chartered Institute of Financial Services, he joined NatWest’s graduate management programme in 1991. Over the next decade he rose through the ranks to become head of marketing, sponsorship and branding. He later moved to AllianceBernstein in 2000 and then to Sucden Financial in 2004, where he served on the executive committee.

At the same time, another career was taking shape.

In 2002 he was elected as a councillor in the London Borough of Merton, beginning a decade of local government service that grounded his politics firmly in community life. His organisational ability and political instincts soon drew attention within the Conservative Party, and he rose to become vice chairman of the party nationally.

Throughout these years he remained closely involved with the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community. Between 1999 and 2008 he served as vice-president of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association in the UK, work that reflected a lifelong commitment to interfaith dialogue and community cohesion.

When David Cameron elevated him to the peerage in 2011 as Baron Ahmad of Wimbledon, he became the first Ahmadi Muslim life peer.

His ministerial career began soon after, but it was from 2017 onwards that his portfolio expanded into one of the most geopolitically sensitive briefs in government. Between 2017 and 2024 Lord Ahmad served as the UK minister responsible for the Middle East and North Africa, South Asia, the Commonwealth and the UN.

Those responsibilities frequently placed him at the centre of global crises.

When Gaza burned, he was on a plane to Cairo. When the Commonwealth required diplomatic coordination, he was at the podium. When the UN Security Council debated ceasefires and humanitarian corridors, he spoke for Britain in the chamber.

Alongside these duties he carried two particularly demanding additional roles. From 2018 to 2019 he served as the UK’s first Special Envoy for Freedom of Religion or Belief, advocating for the rights of individuals and communities to practise their faith – or none – often in politically sensitive environments.

Simultaneously, throughout his ministerial tenure, he served as the Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict, championing international efforts to address one of the most brutal and under-reported aspects of modern warfare.

Across these roles he consistently positioned the UK as a voice for cooperation rather than confrontation – an approach that earned him respect across political and cultural boundaries.

In the 2024 King’s Birthday Honours he was appointed Knight Commander of the Order of St Michael and St George for services to British foreign policy, humanitarian affairs, the Commonwealth and interfaith relations.

There is also a symbolic dimension to Lord Ahmad’s career that has never been far from view. As a British Muslim of Pakistani heritage, born and raised in the UK, he often represented the Crown in diplomatic rooms where those identities were simultaneously the most visible and the most valuable aspects of his presence.

He has long understood how to use that position not as a point of division but as a bridge.

In 2026, that is a kind of power worth noticing.