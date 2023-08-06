Website Logo
  • Sunday, August 06, 2023
Lord Sugar parts ways with two entrepreneurs

The Apprentice show winner Harpreet Kaur buys back shares in her desserts firm from the business magnate

The Apprentice host Lord Alan Sugar (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

THE Apprentice star Lord Sugar has parted ways with two entrepreneurs, including the reality show winner Harpreet Kaur, in quick succession.

While Kaur bought back shares in her desserts firm Oh So Yum! from Lord Sugar, it is also revealed that his investment in young entrepreneur Amani Zubair’s online jewellery business Gimme Gold “did not work”.

He had invested in Gimme Gold, previously known as Tresor, after meeting Zubair, 20, just once during the pandemic lockdown, although she never appeared on the BBC show he hosts.

A source told the Sun that Lord Sugar helped young entrepreneurs but there was “never any guarantee he’ll work with them forever.”

“Amani was already fortunate enough to gain his support without actually appearing on The Apprentice,” the source said.

On Tuesday (1), Lord Sugar announced that Kaur and her sister Gurvinder were in full control of Oh So Yum! after The Apprentice’s season 16 winner bought back his shares.

Kaur had secured a £250,000 investment from Lord Sugar in 2022.

He said in a press statement posted on Twitter that the separation from the Yorkshire-based entrepreneur was “amicable” as they “mutually agreed it was the best decision for the business moving forward.”

Lord Sugar said he enjoyed his time working with the “exceptionally bright” Kaur.

“I have no doubts she will continue to flourish,” he said, adding he looked forward to “seeing the Oh So Yum! brand go from strength to strength.”

Kaur said, “it has been invaluable in getting Oh So Yum! to the place where it is today, and I’m excited for the journey ahead. I could never have imagined what we would have achieved in such a short space of time, but this is just the beginning. Watch this space!”

