Pro-Palestine activists damage Lord Balfour painting in University of Cambridge

An investigation has been initiated by the police following the vandalisation of a painting depicting Lord Balfour, a politician associated with the creation of Israel.

(Photo credit: iStock)

By: Vibhuti Pathak

Politicians have condemned a “moronic act of vandalism” after pro-Palestine activists damaged a portrait of Lord Balfour.

Palestine Action, a group of activists, claimed responsibility for the act, asserting that one of its members had “ruined” the 1914 painting at Trinity College, part of the University of Cambridge.

According to the group’s statement, the artwork was “slashed” and sprayed with red paint, and footage of the incident was shared on social media.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokeswoman confirmed the receipt of an online report regarding the criminal damage to the painting.

“This afternoon we received an online report of criminal damage today to a painting at Trinity College, Cambridge. Officers are attending the scene to secure evidence and progress the investigation. No arrests have been made at this stage,” she stated.

Lord Balfour, who served as the foreign secretary in 1917, was linked to a declaration supporting the establishment of a national home for the Jewish people in Palestine. This declaration is considered by some historians as a key factor in the Arab-Israeli conflict.

Trinity College expressed regret over the damage to the portrait of Arthur James Balfour, stating that support is available for any member of the college community affected. Palestine Action acknowledged its involvement in a statement, describing the act as ruining the 1914 painting by Philip Alexius de László inside Trinity College. According to the group, an activist slashed the homage and sprayed the artwork with red paint.